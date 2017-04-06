Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
More Extreme in Every Way: The New Titan Is Here – Nvidia TITAN Xp (nvidia.com)
17 points by bcaulfield 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





Someone updated the 10-series Wikipedia page [1] making comparison to the previous card easier.

Compared to the Titan X Pascal it has more cores, a higher clock, and more memory bandwidth.

[1] - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GeForce_10_series#GeForce_10_....

Also the previous Pascal Titan appears to be dropped from the 10 series webpage[1], although it's not hard to find [2]. So it looks like this replaces the old card entirely. I've not followed the consumer GPU market too closely as of late, is this normal for Nvidia? Or have they perhaps got yields up to better level?

[1] http://www.geforce.co.uk/hardware/10series/

[2] http://www.geforce.co.uk/hardware/10series/titan-x/

Finally! MacOS drivers for Pascal

Nice to see this but surely this is only of use for Hackintosh builds? Or is Thunderbolt connectivity supported for external GPUs?

The very old Pro, and external GPUs:

>Currently Mac users are limited to Maxwell GPUs from the company’s 9-series cards, but next week we’ll be able to finally experience Pascal, albeit a $1200 Pascal model, on the Mac.

>We have reached out to Nvidia for a statement about compatibility down the line with lesser 10-series cards, and I’m happy to report that Nvidia states that all Pascal-based GPUs will be Mac-enabled via upcoming drivers. This means that you will be able to use a GTX 1080, for instance, on a Mac system via an eGPU setup, or with a Hackintosh build.

https://9to5mac.com/2017/04/06/nvidia-titan-xp-beta-pascal-d...

