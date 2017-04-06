I tried to switch what server my account was on halfway through my GNU Social life, and you just can't; all your followers are on the old server, all your tweets, and there is no way to say "I'm still the same person". I didnt realise I wanted cryptographic identity and accounts until I tried to actually use the alternative.
That's also part of the interest I have in something like Urbit, which has an identity system centered on public keys forming a web of trust, which also lets you have a reputation system and ban spammers which you can't do easily with a pure DHT.
reply
And you just use it for yourself? well, ok... but at that point you could also use a fully decent system.
Very few people have considered whether or not they should attempt to back up their Facebook account. Same's true for Flickr, Twitter, and Gmail.
I'm probably in the minority being so irresponsible with my own backups, but I'm not alone.
Google and Facebook have a lot on the line with regard to user trust of their reliability. Also, they can't monetize data that they've lost.
Forgive the rambling, this is the first time I've written any of this down...
My idea is to use email as a transport for 'social attachments' that would be read using a custom mail client (it remains to be seen if it should be your regular email client or have it be just your 'social mail' client. But... if using another client as regular email, users would have to ignore or filter out social mails). It could also be done as a mimetype handler/viewer for social attachments.
Advantages of using email:
- Decentralized (can move providers)
- email address as rendezvous point (simple for users to grasp)
- Works behind firewalls
- Can work with local (ie Maildir) or remote (imap) mailstores. If using imap, helps to address the multiple devices issue. Could also use replication to handle it too (Syncthing, dropbox, etc)
Scuttlebutt looks like a nice alternative though. Will be following closely.
This is a common misunderstanding. You do not need to use those nodes to bootstrap. Most clients simply choose to because it is the most convenient way to do so on the given substrate (the internet). The DHT is in no way limited to specific bootstrap nodes, any node that can be contacted can be used to join the network, the protocol itself is truly distributed.
If the underlying network provides some hop-limited multicast or anycast a DHT could easily bootstrap via such queries. In fact, bittorrent clients already implement multicast neighbor discovery which under some circumstances can result in joining the DHT without any hardcoded bootstrap node.
are there any noteworthy resources for non-academics to get started?
But a DHT is usually just a low-level building block in more complex p2p systems. As its name says it's simply a distributed hash table. A data structure on a network. It just gives you a distributed key-value pair store where the values are often required to be small. In itself it doesn't give you trust, two-way communication, discovery or anything like that. Those are often either tacked on as ad-hoc features, handled by separate protocols or require some tricky cryptography.
When I used it, which admitedly was a long time ago now, the biggest setback was lack of cross device identities. So I ended up having two accounts with two feeds, `wesAtWork` and `wes`. Maybe they have solved this by now.
ps. Does patchwork still have the little gif maker? Because that was a super fun feature.
https://github.com/beakerbrowser/beaker
If I want to have access to everything that's been shared with me, I have to store it all. In the case of images, the storage burden can get large quickly.
The flipside to your remark is, that it is fully offline capable and I'm perfectly happy with that. Also: contrast it with how much space a thunderbird profile takes up.
I am not sure how much thought has been given to the scalability of this solution, it sounds like it will benefit from most of the advantages offered by P2P in this department.
Eventually something like this could organically grow into the "next Internet", in much the same way that the current internet has morphed into what it is today.
[0] https://instances.mastodon.xyz/
How well has federation worked out in practice (for other federated, social network related protocols) so far?
As far as I know, federation has only worked for ancient stuff that has nothing to do with social networks, like email and DNS. Basically, it is a part of core functionality and thus can't be co-opted by commercial interests (though GMail has made quite an inroad!).
Until it has proven itself, social federation doesn't really seem like a strength to me. It does sound good in theory! Other people with actual experience are adding their anecdotes which lines up with what I'm trying to say.
This is Zooko's triangle and was squared by blockchains. Namecoin (2011), BNS (the Blockstack Name System, 2014), and now a bunch of other fully-decentralized naming systems can give you unique usernames. Recently, Ethereum tried launching ENS and ran into some security issues and will likely re-launch soon.
But it doesn't matter because this issue is already solved. We already have globally unique usernames. They're called email addresses, they are unique by their very nature, and they are (for all intents and purposes) already decentralized.
No, they're not: billg@microsoft.com depends on microsoft.com, which depends on com, which depends on the root nameservers, which are … a central nameservice.
That's the whole point of Zooko's Triangle: of secure, decentralised and human-readable, you can have at most two. Global-singleton approaches are still centralised (the singleton is the centre), although they may build the singleton in a decentralised fashion.
Not everything needs a global singleton like a blockchain or DHT or a DNS system. Bitcoin needs this because of the double-spend problem. But private chats and other such activities don't.
I have been working on this problem since 2011. I can tell you that peer-to-peer is fine for asynchronous feeds that form tree based activities, which is quite a lot of things.
But everyday group activities usually require some central authority for that group, at least for the ordering of messages. A "group" can be as small as a chess game or one chat message and its replies. But we haven't solved mental poker well for N people yet. (Correct me if I am wrong.)
The goal isn't to not trust anyone for anything. After all, you still trust the user agent app on your device. The goal is to control where your data lives, and not have to rely on any particular connections to eg the global internet, to communicate.
Btw ironic that the article ends "If you liked this article, consider sharing (tweeting) it to your followers". In the feudal digital world we live in today, most people speak must speak a mere 140 characters to "their" followers via a centralized social network with huge datacenters whose engineers post on highscalability.com .
If you are interested, here I talk about it further in depth:
https://youtu.be/WzMm7-j7yIY
But I had never heard of scuttlebut until now. This looks even more ideal. In amateur radio, everyone self identifies with their call sign, this follows the same model.
For amateur radio, there is a restriction against encryption (intent to obscure or hide the message), but the public messages would be fine. Private messages (being encrypted for only those the right keys) might be a legal issue, so for a legit amateur radio deployment, the client would have to disable that (or at least operators would have to be educated that private messages may violate fcc rules).
C.f. http://theworld.com/~cme/spki.txt and RFCs 2692 & 2693.
What's different now is that we have pleny of disk space, and more than enough computing power to perform proper cryptography.
Not that this is a bad thing. There's still life in USENet, and a fair few people still sit and discuss things in various groups (if you know where to look)[1]. The backbone concept of USENet is still great from a decentralised point of view - someone just needs to add some crypto layers to it (as a standard), and I reckon it could rise again like a phoenix.
---
[1] I'm deliberately and totally ignoring the large elephant in the room with HDDs full of pirate software, media, and porn.
I tried to switch what server my account was on halfway through my GNU Social life, and you just can't; all your followers are on the old server, all your tweets, and there is no way to say "I'm still the same person". I didnt realise I wanted cryptographic identity and accounts until I tried to actually use the alternative.
That's also part of the interest I have in something like Urbit, which has an identity system centered on public keys forming a web of trust, which also lets you have a reputation system and ban spammers which you can't do easily with a pure DHT.
reply