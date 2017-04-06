Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
An off-grid social network (staltz.com)
This sounds like what I wanted from GNU Social when I first joined over a year ago. GNU Social/Mastodon is a fun idea, but it falls apart when you realise that you still don't own your content and it's functionally impossible to switch nodes like it advertised, along with federation being a giant mess.

I tried to switch what server my account was on halfway through my GNU Social life, and you just can't; all your followers are on the old server, all your tweets, and there is no way to say "I'm still the same person". I didnt realise I wanted cryptographic identity and accounts until I tried to actually use the alternative.

That's also part of the interest I have in something like Urbit, which has an identity system centered on public keys forming a web of trust, which also lets you have a reputation system and ban spammers which you can't do easily with a pure DHT.

Not being able to switch nodes pushes you to try and host your own instead. That's what I've done. IMO we should instead be looking at packaging a self-hosted version into a native Windows and Mac app. Run it in the background and everything's done.

> Not being able to switch nodes pushes you to try and host your own instead.

And you just use it for yourself? well, ok... but at that point you could also use a fully decent system.

You can follow and reply to any one on any node from your own system. Your feed is populated from people on any node you follow.

And then your laptop gets stolen and everything's gone.

Or you shut your PC down when you leave the house and then want to access your network from your phone.

How about this: you buy a physical device at Wal-Mart for $29.99, plug it in, hook it up to your wifi and leave it plugged into an outlet. It's got Mastodon or GNU Social on it and could look like this, but branded: http://thegadgetflow.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/SmartPlu...

Then I have yet another device permanently plugged in and running, at a time where I and frankly all of us should try to reduce our energy consumption.

A Raspberry Pi is very low-powered though, it's completely insignificant compared to the power used by the webservices you use daily.

Ha. Good joke.

Make backups. How is this any different than saving photos just in case you spill water on your laptop keyboard?

It's different precisely because most social/cloud networks abstract away backups.

Very few people have considered whether or not they should attempt to back up their Facebook account. Same's true for Flickr, Twitter, and Gmail.

Frankly I trust Google and Facebook more than I do myself with regard to backups. I know it will eventually burn me, but I've lost, misplaced or misplaced the key to my backups more than once.

I'm probably in the minority being so irresponsible with my own backups, but I'm not alone.

Google and Facebook have a lot on the line with regard to user trust of their reliability. Also, they can't monetize data that they've lost.

The 'cloud backup' part could still be extracted away, using integrations with common providers (dropbox, onedrive, gdrive, etc). It would be a configuration step, but one that has pretty obvious benefits to the user so maybe they'd be likely to supply their credentials for that.

Maybe they should?

Why do all "social network" have to be a feed of news? Couldn't anyone think of anything better than a system in which people are only encouraged to talk about themselves and try to get other people's approval? In which having more "friends" is always better, because you have more potential for self-agrandissement in your narcissistic posts?

This is what blogging was like, no? Pingbacks created a conversation among posts.

presenting social content in a different format would be interesting, but I've not seen any compelling options. But the issues of looking for approval and social status are social issues - not sure how a social network tool could avoid that. Isn't that what a lot of people's casual relationships are like? What do most people do at parties and social events in person - they talk about themselves and each other...

The did, it was called Usenet and it was glorious.

I'm all ears.

I've been thinking about this very thing the past few days!

Forgive the rambling, this is the first time I've written any of this down...

My idea is to use email as a transport for 'social attachments' that would be read using a custom mail client (it remains to be seen if it should be your regular email client or have it be just your 'social mail' client. But... if using another client as regular email, users would have to ignore or filter out social mails). It could also be done as a mimetype handler/viewer for social attachments.

Advantages of using email: - Decentralized (can move providers) - email address as rendezvous point (simple for users to grasp) - Works behind firewalls - Can work with local (ie Maildir) or remote (imap) mailstores. If using imap, helps to address the multiple devices issue. Could also use replication to handle it too (Syncthing, dropbox, etc)

Scuttlebutt looks like a nice alternative though. Will be following closely.

The popular free email providers do not like busy transactional mail service.

> However, to get access to the DHT in the first place, you need to connect to a bootstrapping server, such as router.bittorrent.com:6881 or router.utorrent.com:6881

This is a common misunderstanding. You do not need to use those nodes to bootstrap. Most clients simply choose to because it is the most convenient way to do so on the given substrate (the internet). The DHT is in no way limited to specific bootstrap nodes, any node that can be contacted can be used to join the network, the protocol itself is truly distributed.

If the underlying network provides some hop-limited multicast or anycast a DHT could easily bootstrap via such queries. In fact, bittorrent clients already implement multicast neighbor discovery which under some circumstances can result in joining the DHT without any hardcoded bootstrap node.

to me it always sounds like approaches like dht are the solution but i'm having difficulties diving into it for the purpose of implementing it for my own apps.

are there any noteworthy resources for non-academics to get started?

Well, for an in-depth understanding you will ultimately have to read the academic papers on specific DHT algorithms, but you don't have to be an academic to read academic papers, no? Besides that there are the usual resources for higher-level overview or gleaning some details: wikipedia, protocol specifications, toy implementations on github, stack overflow, various blog posts/articles that can be found via google.

But a DHT is usually just a low-level building block in more complex p2p systems. As its name says it's simply a distributed hash table. A data structure on a network. It just gives you a distributed key-value pair store where the values are often required to be small. In itself it doesn't give you trust, two-way communication, discovery or anything like that. Those are often either tacked on as ad-hoc features, handled by separate protocols or require some tricky cryptography.

Since the author didnt mention it, the original creator of the patchwork project is https://github.com/pfrazee

When I used it, which admitedly was a long time ago now, the biggest setback was lack of cross device identities. So I ended up having two accounts with two feeds, `wesAtWork` and `wes`. Maybe they have solved this by now.

ps. Does patchwork still have the little gif maker? Because that was a super fun feature.

Also, because Paul has awesome projects, and deserves some attention when a project of his makes it to the top of HN but doesn't even mention him, he is working on a browser for the distributed web called Beaker (I am using it to write this now), and it is awesome.

https://github.com/beakerbrowser/beaker

Cross device identity is still an issue, but not a problem in the foundation. It's a matter of making client apps (like Patchwork) recognize a message of type "link this and that account together" and then your friend's app would automatically follow both accounts and render them as if they are the same thing. It'll be done eventually in Patchwork.

reply


Yeah that is what they were talking about when I was following the project. Once that is done in patchwork, I might try using it again.

It will be a must once mobile is launched, which I'm working on.

Is it also possible to use multiple devices without leaking from which device each message was posted?

I'd like to see all my friends post updates and photos to blogs where I can subscribe via rss. This would be the best social network for me.

What blogging system? Who provides the infrastructure? Getting back to pull/subscriptions via RSS would make me happy to, but this doesn't solve the problem of who's platform are we all sharecroppers on.

That seems fairly close to how LiveJournal works.

So... Instagram?

wow, I didn't know it you could subscribe with rss - I'll definitely look.

This excites me. I'm probably naive, but I always imagine that one day I'll retire and spend my days trying to work on an open source mesh network (or something similar). I want future generations to live in a world where 'the internet' isn't a thing that authorities can grant/deny. A headless social network is a promising omen of a headless internet.

You can make sure that the author wrote this post by copy-pasting [this signature](https://raw.githubusercontent.com/staltz/staltz.github.io/ma...) <-- 404: Not Found. Now I am not so sure on who the author is anymore...

Thanks for mentioning. Should be fixed now. I recently migrated from gh-pages to netlify.

I didn't know about netlify, it looks neat!

The storage requirements are tremendous, though, right?

If I want to have access to everything that's been shared with me, I have to store it all. In the case of images, the storage burden can get large quickly.

Well.. I've been on there for quite some time, granted it's been not mega active but here is a rundown of how much it took until now: there is the main sigchain database, which stores all the messages (following, posts, ....) which is now 150megs in size and there is the blobs (binary attachments like images) which is about 500megs in size. YMMV depending on how many catpictures your friend share ofc.

The flipside to your remark is, that it is fully offline capable and I'm perfectly happy with that. Also: contrast it with how much space a thunderbird profile takes up.

reply


There are basically two types of storage. Logs and blobs. Logs were described in the blog post, but blobs weren't. Blobs are mostly images that type of stuff, and are stored in leveldb. It can easily get to 1Gb or more. The trick is that blobs aren't sigchained, so they could be garbage collected, and that is something that we're working on. Logs can't be garbage collected, but they grow slower than blobs do, and are usually around 100 Mb or less.

The entire stackexchange and English Wikipedia dumps including all media is less than 90 Gig. Even low end cell phones have men expansion slots to 128 gig. Whatever you plan to do socially maintaining a local copy is not a storage issue. Non of the cloud ppl will tell you that though.

reply


Right now Mastadon might as well be off-grid, unable to add additional accounts on the main server. Popularity has stunted it's growth!

I am not sure how much thought has been given to the scalability of this solution, it sounds like it will benefit from most of the advantages offered by P2P in this department.

Eventually something like this could organically grow into the "next Internet", in much the same way that the current internet has morphed into what it is today.

But you can register an account on any node[0], and communicate with anyone else on the entire network. That's the strength of federated protocols.

[0] https://instances.mastodon.xyz/

My point was not what I could do but rather what I will do to try out some random new social network. Having now read that migrating identities is currently impractical I am even more certainly not going to take a chance on some other random server or even my own!

How well has federation worked out in practice (for other federated, social network related protocols) so far?

As far as I know, federation has only worked for ancient stuff that has nothing to do with social networks, like email and DNS. Basically, it is a part of core functionality and thus can't be co-opted by commercial interests (though GMail has made quite an inroad!).

Until it has proven itself, social federation doesn't really seem like a strength to me. It does sound good in theory! Other people with actual experience are adding their anecdotes which lines up with what I'm trying to say.

Run your own instance and all your performance problems go away. That's the point of federated services.

How does such a social network tackle abuse?

reply


reply


> For instance, unique usernames are impossible without a centralized username registry.

This is Zooko's triangle and was squared by blockchains. Namecoin (2011), BNS (the Blockstack Name System, 2014), and now a bunch of other fully-decentralized naming systems can give you unique usernames. Recently, Ethereum tried launching ENS and ran into some security issues and will likely re-launch soon.

Problem is, I don't want to be assigned a username. I hate it when I get assigned a username. I want my username. If you hand me a username of "$&OdUgr606cZ", I will never remember that, I will never share that, and I will consequently never ever log in.

But it doesn't matter because this issue is already solved. We already have globally unique usernames. They're called email addresses, they are unique by their very nature, and they are (for all intents and purposes) already decentralized.

reply


> But it doesn't matter because this issue is already solved. We already have globally unique usernames. They're called email addresses, they are unique by their very nature, and they are (for all intents and purposes) already decentralized.

No, they're not: billg@microsoft.com depends on microsoft.com, which depends on com, which depends on the root nameservers, which are … a central nameservice.

That's the whole point of Zooko's Triangle: of secure, decentralised and human-readable, you can have at most two. Global-singleton approaches are still centralised (the singleton is the centre), although they may build the singleton in a decentralised fashion.

reply


reply


Yes, this guy gets it. This community gets it.

Not everything needs a global singleton like a blockchain or DHT or a DNS system. Bitcoin needs this because of the double-spend problem. But private chats and other such activities don't.

I have been working on this problem since 2011. I can tell you that peer-to-peer is fine for asynchronous feeds that form tree based activities, which is quite a lot of things.

But everyday group activities usually require some central authority for that group, at least for the ordering of messages. A "group" can be as small as a chess game or one chat message and its replies. But we haven't solved mental poker well for N people yet. (Correct me if I am wrong.)

The goal isn't to not trust anyone for anything. After all, you still trust the user agent app on your device. The goal is to control where your data lives, and not have to rely on any particular connections to eg the global internet, to communicate.

Btw ironic that the article ends "If you liked this article, consider sharing (tweeting) it to your followers". In the feudal digital world we live in today, most people speak must speak a mere 140 characters to "their" followers via a centralized social network with huge datacenters whose engineers post on highscalability.com .

If you are interested, here I talk about it further in depth:

https://youtu.be/WzMm7-j7yIY

I have been researching along these same lines for a while now as well, ad-hoc/mesh network messaging. My use case would be an amateur radio mesh network. For a while, I was investigating running matrix.org servers on raspberry pis, connected to a mesh network without internet. And that does work, the closest I've come to a great solution.

But I had never heard of scuttlebut until now. This looks even more ideal. In amateur radio, everyone self identifies with their call sign, this follows the same model.

For amateur radio, there is a restriction against encryption (intent to obscure or hide the message), but the public messages would be fine. Private messages (being encrypted for only those the right keys) might be a legal issue, so for a legit amateur radio deployment, the client would have to disable that (or at least operators would have to be educated that private messages may violate fcc rules).

I really like his train of thought. The future of social networking will be very different from how it is structured today. That's a very safe bet.

I think that SPKI's name certs would be a good next step for this, so people could associate human-readable petnames with keys.

C.f. http://theworld.com/~cme/spki.txt and RFCs 2692 & 2693.

So... it's kinna like USENET then?

Not sure why this was donvoted. From a bird's eye view, the whole system looks remarkably similar to Usenet, especially in the old times of UUCP, back when systems were mostly offline and had relatively short timespans to exchange information (via dial-up connection or similar).

What's different now is that we have pleny of disk space, and more than enough computing power to perform proper cryptography.

Indeed, that's what I find exciting about the idea. I'm not keen on the implementation, which is built on npm & JavaScript, nor the protocol, which is built on JSON, but those might be worth it if we can restore some of the glory which was mid-90s Usenet, with security, privacy and accountability.

I see the topology as very USENet like.

Not that this is a bad thing. There's still life in USENet, and a fair few people still sit and discuss things in various groups (if you know where to look)[1]. The backbone concept of USENet is still great from a decentralised point of view - someone just needs to add some crypto layers to it (as a standard), and I reckon it could rise again like a phoenix.

---

[1] I'm deliberately and totally ignoring the large elephant in the room with HDDs full of pirate software, media, and porn.

