Ask HN: The most cyberpunk city in the world?
I'm currently re-reading Neuromancer by William Gibson. I Love how he describes the different cities in the book and I was wondering which city in our current time best fits the archetype. (Shanghai comes to mind but I'm curious to know your opinion)





Okay, tbh, I'm going to vote against all map points on the de rigeur "tech metropolis" list.

TOKYO, HK, SHANGHAI, SHENZHEN, SEOUL, or <insert yet-another East-Asian megacity here.>

No to all of them. Why? They're really more capitalist mega-aggregations of labour and value...tech, either consumer-side or industry-side and any, cyber-punk under-side to these places is really, despite their (arguably somewhat faded) romance, these days is a side effect ( okay, maybe 1990s-era Harajuku FRUiTS style aside ).

I'm going to vote for someplace in Africa as actually the most cyberpunk.

I've never been there, but bear with me. High mobile phone usage but lots of shanty towns, mobile finance but still open air barter markets. And they do a lot of destroy/recycle/resell of tech ( old computers, old tvs, old batteries, old ships ). It's technologically advanced, but it's also still animist and voodoo. The internet didn't just "get adopted", it got "inhaled" and started changing everything, because things were still flexible enough to be changed.

Look maybe I'm just TOOMA, and someone who actually knows and has lived there can set this perspective straight. But for sake of freshness of updating the conception of "cyperpunk" I'm going against the grain of passing the crown around the clique of Asian megacities, to someplace maybe a little more grungy, maybe a little more deserving of the mantle of "cyberpunk".

A place where you could still imagine, perhaps, an organic "phreaking" culture existing even today, accompanied by reverse engineering and zines, distributed by bicycle couriers to people cool enough to be included in such secrets.

I know Africa is not glittering spires of glass and steel, but is that really so cyberpunk in our current time? Isn't the essence of cyberpunk something a little more bustling but raw-and-real, and digital but down-to-earth?

Where in Africa? Africa is huge, many different cultures and types of cities.

Definitely Hong Kong. I just came back from a holiday there and the bus ride from the airport to Kowloon amidst towering brutalist apartments made me feel like I'm entering a dystopian metropolis.

Seconding this. Hong Kong all the way. I also went there a year or 2 ago and (besides being reminded everywhere about what inspired the styles in the cyberpunk game Deus Ex that take place there) it just felt very cyberpunk.

Norilsk

http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2016/01/26/09/3094F19C0000057...

Is this intended to reference Half Life's City 17? I never thought of it as "cyberpunk" in genre or ambiance though..

City 17, indeed.

For those not familiar with the term cyberpunk, this is what Wikipedia has to say

> Cyberpunk is a subgenre of science fiction in a future setting that tends to focus on society as "high tech low life" featuring advanced technological and scientific achievements, such as information technology and cybernetics, juxtaposed with a degree of breakdown or radical change in the social order.

Judging by Marilyn Mugot's photography, I'd say somewhere in China.

https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/gallery/2017/mar/02...

Oakland, CA is a strong contender for a Snow Crash-esque second-wave cyberpunk.

It has its dark parts along with strong facets of common cyberpunk themes: drastic social stratification, the embrace of once-illicit drugs, a renewed definition of suburbia, and an acceptance of non-binary genders.

Watching this documentary (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SGJ5cZnoodY) about Shenzhen I got a very strong cyberpunk vibe, especially the last 1/3 of it. People at the streets fixing electronics, cheap/pirated circuit boards being sold at the curb, etc.

I was in Shenzhen not long ago. Good shout, but the city is actually very new. It's very clean and the subway is near spotless, so it doesn't give off a dark, dystopian cyberpunk kinda feel to it. Hong Kong is another good shout, specifically Kowloon region. Many Asian cities like these have lots of old neon signs, architecture, and technology that definitely gives off the Cyberpunk vibe

I don't know about "cyberpunk" but every time the Dubai screensaver comes on my Apple TV I'm pleased to find I must be living in the future:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bucV8Y_p0ME

Definitely not Shanghai (unless you consider everyone heads-down on their phones a symptom of cyberpunk.)

Shenzhen is a good choice though.

How about Tallinn

Either somewhere in Asia or Berlin

Hong Kong is a great contender

http://www.urbancapture.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/03/10121...

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/d/d7/Hong-Kong_sky...

The setting in the original 'Ghost in the Shell' anime was modelled on Hong Kong.

Maybe Seoul, South Korea?

