Anyone who drives at rush hour in the summer months, when (UK, at least) schools are on holiday, will know how much quieter the roads are. Come September, and it's back to the jams.
reply
Oh really?
The only conclusion supported by the data is that the threat of severe weather alleviates traffic. Pinning it on kids, just because most of the people the author knows still went to work, is nonsense.
I'd assume this article was satire, but it's written with such sincerity that I don't think it is.
Anyone who drives at rush hour in the summer months, when (UK, at least) schools are on holiday, will know how much quieter the roads are. Come September, and it's back to the jams.
reply