Unintended road experiments – how kids cause traffic (medium.com)
5 points by winslett 2 hours ago | 3 comments





Without wanting to sound too snarky - no kidding, Sherlock.

Anyone who drives at rush hour in the summer months, when (UK, at least) schools are on holiday, will know how much quieter the roads are. Come September, and it's back to the jams.

I don't buy that argument completely. Where I went to school, not so many kids were driven to school by car (and much less drove there themselves) - but during the 6 weeks summer vacation everything was a bit quieter, not only during rush hour. But also most people with kids spent their summer vacation away during that time. And also some amount of people without kids still want to use that time for vacation.

"People without kids were largely unaffected."

Oh really?

The only conclusion supported by the data is that the threat of severe weather alleviates traffic. Pinning it on kids, just because most of the people the author knows still went to work, is nonsense.

I'd assume this article was satire, but it's written with such sincerity that I don't think it is.

