Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What are the OSS alternatives to iOS/Android – Ubuntu Phone being dead?
42 points by benevol 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 17 comments | favorite





Android (without Google Services) is FOSS. Check out http://lineageos.org/ (successor of CyanogenMod).

As a replacement for the Play Store, check out https://f-droid.org/

reply


My best bet would be to restart/re-instantiate a community around CyanogenMod/Lineage OS, Android being F/OSS after all. Though maybe the community around CM is still strong (I honestly don't know).

Question is, are you willing to spend money (or testing/integration efforts) on a community O/S for your phone in exchange for knowing that you're not being spied on all the time?

I could imagine a model where you pay a reasonable price for a tested/supported third-party O/S, but maybe CM has shown this isn't economically feasible.

reply


SailfishOS https://sailfishos.org/

UPD:

Jolla -- company behind SailfishOS (ex-Nokia people) https://jolla.com/about/

reply


Sailfish is not open source, it's just based on other open source work. Most of their original code is proprietary.

reply


They are going to make it open (they promise to, at least): https://blog.jolla.com/letter-jolla-ceo/

reply


There is Tizen which is being led by Samsung

https://www.tizen.org

However news that one researcher has found 40 0-days for it doesn't really sound good:

https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/samsung-tizen-ope...

I remember reading about Plasma Mobile

https://plasma-mobile.org

But it looks like the latest phone they use as a Dev device is a Nexus 5x so it may be stalled/dead

reply


Someone linked to two daily wtf on hn the other day and that to me shows tizen under the current management is not simply useless but actively harmful.

reply


Well how about the PiPhone? :P http://www.davidhunt.ie/piphone-a-raspberry-pi-based-smartph...

reply


Long-term (1-2 years or so), keep an eye on Fuchsia. Nobody yet knows what Google's intentions are with this project relative to Android (which has a staggering installed base, btw, and is going to stubbornly stick around like a slightly less terrible Windows Mobile 6); right now it's just a research project. But it can apparently scale from tiny IoT sensors to ARM phones to x86 PCs.

https://lwn.net/Articles/718267/ / https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14002386

reply


The problem is that most of the hardware is not open. It is hard to get fully open software running in proprietary environments like mobile phones and networks. The fairphone might be worth a look though: https://www.fairphone.com/en/

reply


It would be nice if there were a 100% free-software version of Android available, or a way to remove all of the proprietary blobs from an Android phone.

reply


See Replicant: http://www.replicant.us/

Unfortunately it is not well supported yet, as porting it to any given device seems to require rewriting several proprietary Android drivers.

reply


Latest release notes are interesting. Latest supported Android seems to be Samsung Galaxy S3.

Looks like the core maintainer could benefit from donated android devices for Replicant to run on newer devices.

http://blog.replicant.us/2017/02/replicant-6-0-development-u...

reply


Like Replicant? http://www.replicant.us/

reply


ChromeOS has a dev-mode setting to convert the installation to ChromiumOS.

reply


The problem isn't software. Let's say I have a dozen engineers to develop a mobile UI on top of BSD. What do we use? Nothing, Nada, rien. There is no real hardware. Even Linus can make a kernel, if there is hardware to develop it on! So software isn't the problem.

reply


Android is open source: https://source.android.com/

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: