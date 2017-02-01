Ask HN: What are the OSS alternatives to iOS/Android – Ubuntu Phone being dead?

As a replacement for the Play Store, check out https://f-droid.org/
Question is, are you willing to spend money (or testing/integration efforts) on a community O/S for your phone in exchange for knowing that you're not being spied on all the time?
I could imagine a model where you pay a reasonable price for a tested/supported third-party O/S, but maybe CM has shown this isn't economically feasible.
Jolla -- company behind SailfishOS (ex-Nokia people) https://jolla.com/about/
https://www.tizen.org
However news that one researcher has found 40 0-days for it doesn't really sound good:
https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/samsung-tizen-ope...
I remember reading about Plasma Mobile
https://plasma-mobile.org
But it looks like the latest phone they use as a Dev device is a Nexus 5x so it may be stalled/dead
https://lwn.net/Articles/718267/ / https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14002386
Unfortunately it is not well supported yet, as porting it to any given device seems to require rewriting several proprietary Android drivers.
Looks like the core maintainer could benefit from donated android devices for Replicant to run on newer devices.
http://blog.replicant.us/2017/02/replicant-6-0-development-u...
