I’m starting an internet company and detailing the entire process (medium.com)
Great idea but you may want to rethink the name. PowWowNow is a well know (at least in the U.K.) conference call provider. May prove a big issue for you since you're in a similar field. Looking forward to the weekly updates.

I'm always baffled by the naivity of people when deciding on company names. The challenge is not to spend dollars on finding a new name that is as cool as possible, but the challenge is to find a name:

- that is not used in that context anywhere else, therefore

- free of potential legal liability towards other brands, and

- for which you can build up a brand over time.

How come otherwise competent engineers end up with these kinds of suboptimal startup/project names over and over again?

For Powwow you have other companies, all domains are taken, and you will have to fight wikipedia to rank for this term in any top spot. Same with otto, the car company. Otto is popular first name, name of one of the largest European pre-amazon retailers, etc.

Such a waste of money and time to start with a second-hand brand.

(sorry if this comes across as snarky, I really like the project.)

Thanks, didn't know that. If the name becomes a problem I am completely open to changing it.

Looking forward to the updates! Will you provide any technical information about the tech stack used, servers, scaling etc?

Yup, for sure. In the week 1 update I actually briefly talk about the stack. But future updates will go more in depth with things like db query profiles. http://johnomar.com/powwow-progress-week-1/

There is an enterprise software company named powwow as well. You might run into issues with your name.

