Ask HN: Anybody using Amazon own ami for AWS deep learning?

Hello, I do not own GPU hardware and am trying to understand if public amis on AWS are worth the fuss at professional level or at least good enough for the likes of course.fast.ai moocs. Newest here https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/B06VSPXKDX for Ubuntu. Any experience? Thanks!
We started to put on premise machines that have GPUs in them to reduce our costs. We can get a desktop class Core i7 machine with a GeForce 1060 6GB for around $800 all in, where as on Amazon you have to have a G2 2.xlarge on demand it is $400/month, or $3478 one year term (that is for 1/4 of a G2 8.xlarge achine, thus you get one of its 4 Quadro K5000 4GB cards to yourself.) I could put 2 1060s in that machine for another $200 or so. This just beats AWS pricing in <4 months of use.
My expectation is that these 1060s will be good for two years, maybe even three.
Because our GPU tasks are low bandwidth and non-critical we can run them on our existing office internet. Our rent also includes power. So there are not too many additional costs over the bare machine costs.
