Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Anybody using Amazon own ami for AWS deep learning?
13 points by DrNuke 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite
Hello, I do not own GPU hardware and am trying to understand if public amis on AWS are worth the fuss at professional level or at least good enough for the likes of course.fast.ai moocs. Newest here https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/B06VSPXKDX for Ubuntu. Any experience? Thanks!





GPUs in the cloud right now are so pricy, in part I think because NVIDIA is making people put in K40s and K80 - the Quadro and Telsa class cards that are super expensive.

We started to put on premise machines that have GPUs in them to reduce our costs. We can get a desktop class Core i7 machine with a GeForce 1060 6GB for around $800 all in, where as on Amazon you have to have a G2 2.xlarge on demand it is $400/month, or $3478 one year term (that is for 1/4 of a G2 8.xlarge achine, thus you get one of its 4 Quadro K5000 4GB cards to yourself.) I could put 2 1060s in that machine for another $200 or so. This just beats AWS pricing in <4 months of use.

My expectation is that these 1060s will be good for two years, maybe even three.

Because our GPU tasks are low bandwidth and non-critical we can run them on our existing office internet. Our rent also includes power. So there are not too many additional costs over the bare machine costs.

reply


I used the ami with a p2.large for a deep learning project at university. In my opinion it was quite pricey and reading from disk storage was disappointingly slow (we had a 60gb dataset). What i found really great was using the same machine first as a t2.micro instance for setup and testing s3 connection, a m4.large for some preprocessing and finally the p2 for deep learning, all on the same AMI and SSD.

reply


No. CUDA-capable hardware is dirt cheap, and once you have your own, you can run experiments 24/7.

reply


I don't have experience with the Amazon AMIs for deep learning, but I'll give the tip that you can use spot instances with limited lifespans (x instance at $y price for at most z hours) to reduce cost and the risk you forget to shut something down.

reply


GPU hardware on Amazon is quite pricey. I would be careful since it can get out of hand rather quickly.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: