Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Make a good impression. Don't restart meetings for stragglers
1 point
by
Meetnotes
14 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
discuss
|
favorite
A few established meeting ground rules, an opening that sets the tone, a clear purpose and appropriate attendee engagement can make a good first impression. Start your meetings right with MeetNotes.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: