Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Business meetings are necessary,but the question remains-are they productive
1 point
by
Meetnotes
10 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
discuss
|
favorite
It's important to understand why business meetings are unproductive.We then improve productivity by using these hacks-Schedule shorter meetings, get everyone to participate and focus on the agenda.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: