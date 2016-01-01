reply
The bigger problem however is what ever the procedure for signig up is. Even if it's just paypal and a webform for the mail.
I built this to solve a specific problem. Ordinary people cannot cold email someone that is "out of their league". My vision is to have someone like Angelina Jolie responding to emails for a $200 donation to Unicef for example. How to actually make it happen is another subject but the implementation is here :) Bitcoin currently solves complexity, I hope to expand it to fiat soon.
P.S I get questions about 21.co, my site was up on September 2016...
