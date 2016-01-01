Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: An advanced spam filter that requires senders to pay or donate (veropost.com)
8 points by agora778 3 hours ago





I think what "spam" means to most of us is automated mail that we don't want to see. I remember in the days before gmail I saw people set up auto-responders with captcha-like replies. Even that tiny extra validation step was too much friction. So I guess the people who will find this useful are those that are getting too much mail that an actual human is spending to time to write? Definitely not for me, I could see a business mail, HR/recruiting or something similar but you will probably lose them all unfortunately as soon as they see "bitcoin".

With the explanation about high profile people it makes sense. For the rest of us there is the chicken-egg problem. I can't afford to deny all emails not send through that system. I whished I could charge a micro-payment for it, like 3 cents, just to keep spam away.

Why not charge a very small amount like $1? Do you see any problems with that?

Depending on your financial background $1 could already be quite a bit. I'd prefer to charge just "not nothing" which should be below 50c for me.

The bigger problem however is what ever the procedure for signig up is. Even if it's just paypal and a webform for the mail.

Hi people, project developer here

I built this to solve a specific problem. Ordinary people cannot cold email someone that is "out of their league". My vision is to have someone like Angelina Jolie responding to emails for a $200 donation to Unicef for example. How to actually make it happen is another subject but the implementation is here :) Bitcoin currently solves complexity, I hope to expand it to fiat soon.

P.S I get questions about 21.co, my site was up on September 2016...

It's really great because "vero post" in Latin means "after you". Like a courtesy, or good will, which is sort of what this site is facilitating.

to be honest I thought vero means true from verus so the meaning is true mail :) I like your interpretation too though

