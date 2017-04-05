It was quite interesting, especially because they persuasively showed Vitruvian Man was likely developed in conjunction with a close friend and collaborator de Ferrara.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vitruvian_Man#Evidence_of_coll...
Leonardo was interested in human proportions, and made a lot of notes of comparative anatomy, motivated mostly I think by his interest in accurate artistic depictions.
I have used the Vitruvian Man to remember that my arm-span is roughly the same as my height, when it comes to estimating measurements.
