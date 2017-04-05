Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A Renaissance Artist-Engineer Icon – Vitruvian Man (thonyc.wordpress.com)
I wonder if the submitter watched the same program last night on da Vinci that I did...

It was quite interesting, especially because they persuasively showed Vitruvian Man was likely developed in conjunction with a close friend and collaborator de Ferrara.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vitruvian_Man#Evidence_of_coll...

I never knew that in this drawing Leonardo was trying his hand at illustrating a well-known passage from Vitruvius, thus the name.

Leonardo was interested in human proportions, and made a lot of notes of comparative anatomy, motivated mostly I think by his interest in accurate artistic depictions.

I have used the Vitruvian Man to remember that my arm-span is roughly the same as my height, when it comes to estimating measurements.

