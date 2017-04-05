Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Why You Can't Say
(
lacker.io
)
10 points
by
lacker
50 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
bruxis
9 minutes ago
Does anyone else find it extremely disturbing that one of the examples they provide for "things you believe not because of logic [thus, it's objectively true], but because other people told you to" is "Human life is a precious thing"?
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply