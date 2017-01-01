Hacker News
Why the new iPads are delayed (10nm yields)
12 points
by
techenthusiast
43 minutes ago
techenthusiast
6 minutes ago
If there's sufficient interest, would like to write more about foundry in the future. It's an educational problem because almost no one writes about these things on the internet.
