Why You Shouldn't Walk on Escalators
(
nytimes.com
)
2 points
by
GrinningFool
42 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
itchyjunk
20 minutes ago
The argument is that it's safer to stand side by side. But people probably walk for speed, not safety. So unless they make it a rule and enforce it, I don't see people changing habits.
