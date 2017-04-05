Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Inspector General criticizes the IRS for seizing money from innocent people (washingtonpost.com)
38 points by jackgavigan 1 hour ago





So now you can take my money if I keep it in cash and travel with it, or if I deposit it to a bank in under $10k increments, and if it's more than that, that's also suspicious. I guess just having money is suspicious these days... we're all supposed to spend it on fancy phones.

Overall, it just feels like the IRS felt jealous of the civil forfeitures.

Nope. Only the government and those who fund the government are allowed. Luckily, I don't have much money for them to take.

TL;DR Do not try this at home: "The IRS’s own internal watchdog found that the IRS had a practice of seizing entire bank accounts based on nothing more than a pattern of under-$10,000 cash deposits."

Many small business insurance policies only cover <$10,000 in cash on hand. So plenty of legit businesses get flagged for trying to maintain their coverage and minimize risk.

The problem is that a lot of small businesses just naturally make a lot of transactions in cash and then have to deposit that money in their accounts.

Well, the problem is an aggressive government more interested in taking from citizens than proving wrongdoing.

I would think the vast majority of cash deposits are under $10k, so I assume what they mean is repeated deposits of close to, but slightly under, $10k.

You would think that, but that's not what is happening. A gas station was doing ~$800 per day and got grabbed. This is the type of stuff the really makes people lose faith in a rational system.

They're bureaucrats, I don't respect them.

Also called "structuring" - intentionally making small transactions to avoid the oversight that comes with large ones [0].

[0]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Structuring

And the law in question specifically says

No person shall, for the purpose of evading the reporting requirements of section 5313 ...

But the report indicates that the IRS made no attempts to determine whether the supposed "structuring" was done for the purpose of evading the reporting requirements, and simply ignored any evidence the showed that the pattern of deposits had a legitimate explanation.

And now that you know about it, you too can found guilty of structuring! ;)

Stories like this make it hard to maintain the illusion that government employees are public servants, except in the sense that cowboys are servants to cattle.

