|Ask HN: Where are the clean tech development jobs?
1 point by thangalin 11 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|What job hunting approaches would you recommend to a software developer who wants to find work in clean energy?
Plenty of clean energy job board posts are asking for engineers, but none that I could find are hunting for developers. Recruiters who network within renewable technology are also hiding quite well.
Suggestions for finding positions on the West Coast of Canada would be especially appreciated.
