That being said, I do appreciate the author's sentiment of insuring the code is easily readable by humans.
reply
I can't tell you how many times I write out code, get it all done. It works perfectly. But being the perfectionist that I am sometimes, I look back on it and think, "This can be written so much better." Sometimes, I can take 10 lines of code and transform it into 3 or 4 lines of code.
And yeah, maybe a human being won't notice the difference in the time it takes to execute 10 lines of code vs 3 or 4 lines of code, but the developer knows those few nanoseconds can be reduced.
Code is poetry!
That being said, I do appreciate the author's sentiment of insuring the code is easily readable by humans.
reply