Ask HN: Should I Attend Hack Reactor or Fullstack Academy?
Hey folks! Over the past few weeks I've immersed myself in Javascript, and have managed to gain acceptance to both Hackreactor and Fullstack Academy! I'm in a fortunate position, and I would love to know which I should attend? Some details: I'm a graduate student studying Neuroscience, and Hack Reactor is offering a part time 9 month course that would work well! On the other hand, Fullstack offers a great window over the summer for me, and I love their openness. I've heard phenomenal things about both school.





