Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Build Your Own Text Editor
(
viewsourcecode.org
)
110 points
by
matthewbauer
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
girvo
19 minutes ago
Neat! I have been trying to, in Nim, but I've had so little experience working with raw terminals and the IOCTL handles, I've been struggling!
https://github.com/girvo/te
This looks like a great tutorial to work through with it :)
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
https://github.com/girvo/te
This looks like a great tutorial to work through with it :)
reply