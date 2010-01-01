Our first attempt was to write code check the `bufferedAmount` property to manage how much data is sent to Safari but it is always reporting 0 as of this recent release. I'm hoping this will catch someone in on the Webkit team or that someone on HN will have an alternative idea for a workaround in the meantime.
