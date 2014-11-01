But who gets the advertising revenue isn't the relevant policy concern. The government shouldn't care whether Google gets that revenue or someone else. The relevant policy concerns are what level of privacy protections do people want, and what practical choices do people have to protect their privacy. There is so little competition in either the market for ISPs or the market for search services that it doesn't make sense to leave privacy up to market mechanisms in either case.
Google has evolved far beyond just showing you an ad in response to a search. It tracks you throughout the Internet, leveraging its massive affiliate network. It's the default search engine on both mobile platforms. It's got more than 50% browser market share. Gooogle has enormous market power (power beyond even what Microsoft had in its heyday)and people have limited choices to avoid it.
This turns out is bad for:
- the user for getting subpar Internet access with a fixed conditions and no option.
- the user since they loose all privacy.
- the content companies who now have to compete with someone in an power position who has abused of that power before.
Arguably (because of FB) Google has a big monopoly on Advertising, but the solution is not to go thermonuclear on the other side!
But one can still infer actual page a user is visiting by means of looking at some leakage of data. See https://security.stackexchange.com/questions/4388/are-urls-v....
It isn't easy but I am sure some people have done it.
One thing ISP has been doing for years is with DNS. If you are at home and you entered some wrong domain name, your ISP will likely present you with its custom search page. This is enough to understand what you are looking for. Furthermore, Google & Facebook aren't relying on cookies as the only way to mine your interest anymore, instead they focus on building profile for you when you use single sign on. For example, when you sign up for Stackoverflow and chooses to login with your Google account, Google may be able to learn you are using Stackoverflow.
Verizon in particular has been in the ads business for years, especially with their acquisition of AOL and on-going acuqisiton of Yahoo, Verizon has a big plan to make use of all the data they have, likely to provide a Google search or new portal for their users, much like AOL back in the days in the 90s and early 2000s.
This is the same that Verizon/Comcast wants to do. Provide an arbitrary service (i.e ISP) and also do something else with the data. Just because, I _pay_ comcast but don't pay Google does not relinquish Google from the responsibility. IMO, we need new internet/tech laws that explicitly cover companies that monetize user data.
Maybe someone can help me understand the distinction between these two.
Verizon is the pipe we move data over - it's the road. "Google" is the service at the other end of the pipe - it's our destination. Verizon is unhappy with being the pipe, despite that literally being the business they signed up to be in. They have decided that the destinations make more money than they can ever squeeze out of being the road service. So, they hatched a plan...
Verizon is now trying to use the fact that we're going to "Google" to instead funnel customers into their destinations - "You don't need "Google", use "Verizoogle" instead!" Verizon also wants to install toll lanes on their roads such that even using "Google" proper costs you extra. And it costs "Google" extra too, because why only charge in one direction?
Still going to stare blankly and refuse to see the problem?
To be clear, I am just pointing out that singling out Verizon/Comcast does not get to the root of the problem. We need blanket laws that cover all companies that mine user data for profit. If there are no laws, well then everybody should be allowed to do whatever they want. Why give this privilege to Google (who also give an unrelated service).
The problem isn't Verizon; the problem is voters who allow their representatives to remain in office without passing legislation to fix this.
Don't blame corporations for working within the system they're presented. Blame an apathetic voter base.
I can blame both. Ethical companies will not abuse a bad law, nor will they pay millions to lobby to break laws, or use the Citizen's United ruling to pour money into electing people who will pass laws they want. It's hard to even see how it is possible to vote against them now that they've got billions of dollars to make any decision they see fit law, simply by squeezing the arm of whichever tool they installed in the legislator. But maybe we should blame the Supreme Court - if only that too wasn't gamed by politicians baselessly denying the nomination of first Garland and now Gorsuch as retaliation.
Corruption is corruption, whether it is political or commercial.
Squabbling on Hacker News? Does zero. Let's get something done.
Very convenient, especially given how the dysfunctional US electoral system means voting for change isn't possible.
You say that as though it's not true.
It is the destination, no matter how you try to reframe it. Google's just a destination that collects links to help you to get to other destinations, and pays for its service by showing ads. You can completely shut Google out of your life - block all DNS connections to Google's services, switch to Bing, turn on AdBlock, etc.
If your ISP is Verizon or peers with them, and your content exists on the other side of their network, there's absolutely nothing you can do to avoid them - they own the road. Common Carrier laws exist to prevent companies from discriminating based on the content provider. That's why Verizon has spent so much money to get around them.
Again, you can try to frame it however you like, but "Google" in this case could mean Reddit, it could mean HackerNews, YourCompanysWebsite, etc. It is literally a wildcard.
About search. You don't have to use it. You could go straight to the content producers website if you wanted. Chances are nobody would ever find that content. As a means to fund the search, Google presents ads.
Your ISP is another matter. You pay the ISP for the pipe. The ISP also lobbies your local municipality for monopoly service. They also want to sample your pipe and sell your data that you are paying them to carry for you.
Everything needs to go encrypted. From DNS, all email to all webpages. All the ISP deserves is a bunch of random characters.
You could equally well look at it this way: Lots of people make content for the "express purpose of distribution" on the Internet. The Internet, which is provided to you by Verizon, is the destination.
> About search. You don't have to use it. You could go straight to the content producers website if you wanted. Chances are nobody would ever find that content. As a means to fund the search, Google presents ads.
You don't have to use the Internet. You could walk straight to your favorite brick and mortar store or the movie theater. But you don't want to do that. Verizon wants to be compensated for its service, just as Google does.
> Everything needs to go encrypted. From DNS, all email to all webpages. All the ISP deserves is a bunch of random characters.
This is a better argument, and one I mostly agree with, though I'm not a fan of the moral implications in the word "deserve". Rather, I think, from a public policy point of view, the benefits of secure communications outweigh the interest from ISPs in monetizing their traffic.
For what it's worth, I'm uncomfortable with the idea that Google deserves all the advertising revenue, when it benefits indirectly from services that ISPs provide, sometimes at a loss due to regulation (being forced to serve remote areas and so forth, regulations that companies like Google do not have). I don't know what the right solution is, but I do acknowledge that it's a complicated issue, and Rayiner's point is not so easily dismissed.
Note that, as I stated before, I'm pro-net-neutrality in that it encourages a better public policy outcome, so you don't need to convince me of the benefits of the policy—I'm well aware.
> Maybe someone can help me understand the distinction between these two.
The difference lies in that it's rather easy to escape Google's purview -- if you don't like Gmail, you can pay for any one of multiple paid email services that don't monetise anything beyond your credit card. I do exactly that.
With Comcast/Verizon, it's a lot harder to access an alternative service -- both have spent decades building up nationwide networks and use their quasi-monopoly statuses in anti-competitive ways (at every level and scale, see stuff like municipal/local rules around utility poles and other rights-of-way for fibre and coax).
It's trivial for me to shell out a few dollars per month to access another email service that doesn't do ads and doesn't monetise my data. It's orders of magnitude more painful and expensive for me to access internet with something other than the duopoly of shitty DSL or shitty Comcast DOCSIS service.
Once again the consumer loses.
I do notice that creepy stalker-style ads about specific products I recently searched for no longer pop up when I browse in anonymous mode.
Yes, pretty much. It is very unlikely you are a monopoly with your SaaS, and it is very unlikely you are holding my protected data like medical records.
I stopped going to the cinema and download the movies for this reason but of course I didn't stop taking planes. Apparently in the US you cannot really choose your ISP so it's gonna be bad...
You can opt out not using Google. You can probably use DNT (there are three options and it's confusing plus DNT isn't something websites and advertisers really honor these days, was a shit show), and some services also include opt-out button for certain data to be not collected.
But you can't opt-out not using your ISP since your ISP owns the pipe. That is a huge concern. With Verizon's notorious history of tracking users, modifying unencrypted HTTP requests, scares a lot of people, even if you aren't privacy conservative, you should be concerned.
