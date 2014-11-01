Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Verizon wants a piece of Google's ad business (theverge.com)
42 points by evilsimon 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 39 comments | favorite





Framing this as "who gets this pot of advertising money?" is the honest way to frame it. Privacy is just a proxy war between companies seeking advertising revenues.

But who gets the advertising revenue isn't the relevant policy concern. The government shouldn't care whether Google gets that revenue or someone else. The relevant policy concerns are what level of privacy protections do people want, and what practical choices do people have to protect their privacy. There is so little competition in either the market for ISPs or the market for search services that it doesn't make sense to leave privacy up to market mechanisms in either case.

Google has evolved far beyond just showing you an ad in response to a search. It tracks you throughout the Internet, leveraging its massive affiliate network. It's the default search engine on both mobile platforms. It's got more than 50% browser market share. Gooogle has enormous market power (power beyond even what Microsoft had in its heyday)and people have limited choices to avoid it.

In my opinion this is the problem of monopoly. US ISP don't have to compete among themselves to offer a better service as I learned recently. You/they get one ISP per area with no option to use a different one. Then they become huge and start to compete for other things, which in this case is the content.

This turns out is bad for:

- the user for getting subpar Internet access with a fixed conditions and no option.

- the user since they loose all privacy.

- the content companies who now have to compete with someone in an power position who has abused of that power before.

Arguably (because of FB) Google has a big monopoly on Advertising, but the solution is not to go thermonuclear on the other side!

I wonder, if Verizon would step into Googles game, could we get actually good infrastructure, when the empire retaliates?

So, if I recall correctly, that "tracking supercookie" they're mentining in that account has to be injected in the headers of any request / response, right? Doesn't this mean it's easily defeated by HTTPS? Or am I misunderstanding how that works?

Correct, only encrypted traffic. See https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2014/11/verizon-x-uidh. Verizon was fined ~1.35M by FCC on this violation.

But one can still infer actual page a user is visiting by means of looking at some leakage of data. See https://security.stackexchange.com/questions/4388/are-urls-v....

It isn't easy but I am sure some people have done it.

One thing ISP has been doing for years is with DNS. If you are at home and you entered some wrong domain name, your ISP will likely present you with its custom search page. This is enough to understand what you are looking for. Furthermore, Google & Facebook aren't relying on cookies as the only way to mine your interest anymore, instead they focus on building profile for you when you use single sign on. For example, when you sign up for Stackoverflow and chooses to login with your Google account, Google may be able to learn you are using Stackoverflow.

Verizon in particular has been in the ads business for years, especially with their acquisition of AOL and on-going acuqisiton of Yahoo, Verizon has a big plan to make use of all the data they have, likely to provide a Google search or new portal for their users, much like AOL back in the days in the 90s and early 2000s.

Since tracking would be done in cooperation with the website you are connecting to, they could transmit something OOB to associate your current IP with their advertising identifier, even if you use HTTPS.

This. The network itself becomes the inescapable tracking supercookie. And Verizon can tie each user not only to their previous browsing history but also their name, address, credit reports, even contacts that they slurp up using bloatware phone apps.

We all hate ads, no doubt about it. But I don't like the way media is going about accusing Comcast and Verizon for what the consumers brought upon themselves. Comcast/Verizon simply want exactly what Google does. AFAIK, Google does not "prompt" me saying that they mine my data and use it to show ads. In fact, I just tried creating a gmail account and there is no such explicit popup dialog that tell me this information. Same goes for facebook. There should be a popup saying "We use your data to show you ads". As simple as that. But no. There is no such thing.

This is the same that Verizon/Comcast wants to do. Provide an arbitrary service (i.e ISP) and also do something else with the data. Just because, I _pay_ comcast but don't pay Google does not relinquish Google from the responsibility. IMO, we need new internet/tech laws that explicitly cover companies that monetize user data.

Maybe someone can help me understand the distinction between these two.

> Maybe someone can help me understand the distinction between these two.

Verizon is the pipe we move data over - it's the road. "Google" is the service at the other end of the pipe - it's our destination. Verizon is unhappy with being the pipe, despite that literally being the business they signed up to be in. They have decided that the destinations make more money than they can ever squeeze out of being the road service. So, they hatched a plan...

Verizon is now trying to use the fact that we're going to "Google" to instead funnel customers into their destinations - "You don't need "Google", use "Verizoogle" instead!" Verizon also wants to install toll lanes on their roads such that even using "Google" proper costs you extra. And it costs "Google" extra too, because why only charge in one direction?

Still going to stare blankly and refuse to see the problem?

Google also started as a search engine to help me find my way to my real destination. Instead it has snuck in and started tracking where I am going, what I am doing there, why I am there and what not. If Google is allowed to change business models radically (and very profitably), why not Verizon.

To be clear, I am just pointing out that singling out Verizon/Comcast does not get to the root of the problem. We need blanket laws that cover all companies that mine user data for profit. If there are no laws, well then everybody should be allowed to do whatever they want. Why give this privilege to Google (who also give an unrelated service).

> Still going to stare blankly and refuse to see the problem?

The problem isn't Verizon; the problem is voters who allow their representatives to remain in office without passing legislation to fix this.

Don't blame corporations for working within the system they're presented. Blame an apathetic voter base.

> Don't blame corporations for working within the system they're presented. Blame an apathetic voter base.

I can blame both. Ethical companies will not abuse a bad law, nor will they pay millions to lobby to break laws, or use the Citizen's United ruling to pour money into electing people who will pass laws they want. It's hard to even see how it is possible to vote against them now that they've got billions of dollars to make any decision they see fit law, simply by squeezing the arm of whichever tool they installed in the legislator. But maybe we should blame the Supreme Court - if only that too wasn't gamed by politicians baselessly denying the nomination of first Garland and now Gorsuch as retaliation.

Corruption is corruption, whether it is political or commercial.

There's plenty of blame to go around. Pick a political target, and sink your teeth into it, whether that's data privacy, immigration rights, single payer, whatever. Pick a candidate running for office who is congruent with your values, support them mercilessly, move on to the next challenge after the election.

Squabbling on Hacker News? Does zero. Let's get something done.

So companies cannot be responsible for anything, it's the laws! Oh and of course the law makers aren't responsible for anything, it's the voters!

Very convenient, especially given how the dysfunctional US electoral system means voting for change isn't possible.

Everyone wants Democracy, until they have Democracy, and then its Someone Else's Fault. People need to take some damn responsibility. So sorry its not as easy as swiping left or right.

> They have decided that the destinations make more money than they can ever squeeze out of being the road service.

You say that as though it's not true.

But Google isn't the destination. Google's top services (search and YouTube) are just means for finding and getting to what we really want, which is the content (website, video, etc.).

> Google isn't the destination.

It is the destination, no matter how you try to reframe it. Google's just a destination that collects links to help you to get to other destinations, and pays for its service by showing ads. You can completely shut Google out of your life - block all DNS connections to Google's services, switch to Bing, turn on AdBlock, etc.

If your ISP is Verizon or peers with them, and your content exists on the other side of their network, there's absolutely nothing you can do to avoid them - they own the road. Common Carrier laws exist to prevent companies from discriminating based on the content provider. That's why Verizon has spent so much money to get around them.

Again, you can try to frame it however you like, but "Google" in this case could mean Reddit, it could mean HackerNews, YourCompanysWebsite, etc. It is literally a wildcard.

Eh, Youtube is a Google destination. Lots of people make content for the express purpose of distribution on Youtube. Those people could put the content on other services, but they would likely have lower viewership. So, I'd say you're wrong on that. Google is the destination.

About search. You don't have to use it. You could go straight to the content producers website if you wanted. Chances are nobody would ever find that content. As a means to fund the search, Google presents ads.

Your ISP is another matter. You pay the ISP for the pipe. The ISP also lobbies your local municipality for monopoly service. They also want to sample your pipe and sell your data that you are paying them to carry for you.

Everything needs to go encrypted. From DNS, all email to all webpages. All the ISP deserves is a bunch of random characters.

> Eh, Youtube is a Google destination. Lots of people make content for the express purpose of distribution on Youtube. Those people could put the content on other services, but they would likely have lower viewership. So, I'd say you're wrong on that. Google is the destination.

You could equally well look at it this way: Lots of people make content for the "express purpose of distribution" on the Internet. The Internet, which is provided to you by Verizon, is the destination.

> About search. You don't have to use it. You could go straight to the content producers website if you wanted. Chances are nobody would ever find that content. As a means to fund the search, Google presents ads.

You don't have to use the Internet. You could walk straight to your favorite brick and mortar store or the movie theater. But you don't want to do that. Verizon wants to be compensated for its service, just as Google does.

> Everything needs to go encrypted. From DNS, all email to all webpages. All the ISP deserves is a bunch of random characters.

This is a better argument, and one I mostly agree with, though I'm not a fan of the moral implications in the word "deserve". Rather, I think, from a public policy point of view, the benefits of secure communications outweigh the interest from ISPs in monetizing their traffic.

For what it's worth, I'm uncomfortable with the idea that Google deserves all the advertising revenue, when it benefits indirectly from services that ISPs provide, sometimes at a loss due to regulation (being forced to serve remote areas and so forth, regulations that companies like Google do not have). I don't know what the right solution is, but I do acknowledge that it's a complicated issue, and Rayiner's point is not so easily dismissed.

Note that, as I stated before, I'm pro-net-neutrality in that it encourages a better public policy outcome, so you don't need to convince me of the benefits of the policy—I'm well aware.

Would you say the same thing about Netflix? It is just a means for finding and getting content, much of which is made by external entities.

Netflix makes a lot of its own content. But outside that capacity, it's just a middle man. My four year old uses Hulu, Netflix, iTunes, and the PBS app. They're fungible.

Ok, so google is the map maker, Verizon is the road, and whatever website/information the user really wants is the physical location. It is still understandable that there can be bigger margins in map making than there is in laying asphalt.

> This is the same that Verizon/Comcast wants to do. Provide an arbitrary service (i.e ISP) and also do something else with the data.

> Maybe someone can help me understand the distinction between these two.

The difference lies in that it's rather easy to escape Google's purview -- if you don't like Gmail, you can pay for any one of multiple paid email services that don't monetise anything beyond your credit card. I do exactly that.

With Comcast/Verizon, it's a lot harder to access an alternative service -- both have spent decades building up nationwide networks and use their quasi-monopoly statuses in anti-competitive ways (at every level and scale, see stuff like municipal/local rules around utility poles and other rights-of-way for fibre and coax).

It's trivial for me to shell out a few dollars per month to access another email service that doesn't do ads and doesn't monetise my data. It's orders of magnitude more painful and expensive for me to access internet with something other than the duopoly of shitty DSL or shitty Comcast DOCSIS service.

The problem is that Google and Facebook aren't ISPs. One doesn't have to use Goog/FB to use the Internet. There are other search engines and social networks. One can log out of their Goog/FB account. For most Americans, only one or two ISPs are available where they live.

You make a decent point, but it's like saying "we need these protections codified in our laws, get to work lawmakers!" while resigning ourselves to months or even years of abuse by these corporations. The problem is, an ISP can do far more abuse from their opportune position - rather than Facebook's. We cannot protect ourselves well enough from an ISP like we can by simply not using Facebook. A VPN is a great aid to privacy but severely limits the usefulness of the broadband speeds we paid for in the first place. And the vast majority of us cannot find new service from another ISP who cares about our concerns.

Once again the consumer loses.

Google actually does prompt me regularly, telling me that they process my data to show me ads based on it: http://www.darrenmothersele.com/img/blog/google-popup.png

Google doesn't have a natural monopoly in most of the country, and the ISPs do. Couple that with no ISP equivalent of ctrl+shift+n, and there you are (VPNs are just replacing one ISP with another).

Anonymous mode is really just a placebo. All it does it keep your browser history clean. Don't be fooled that Google does not know it's you. Google can easily track you using the IP address. This is really as simple as I saw this dude login with this IP. Now I see the same IP but don't see a session cookie. I can say pretty much for sure that it's that dude in anonymous mode. Note that bing already does this kind of IP based profile building. I am 100% sure Google does this already.

IPs change over time(sometimes extremely quickly), and multiple people, including thousands of individuals, can share a single IP address. Maybe companies use IP as some kind of signal(I have no idea), but it isn't a very precise signal.

I do notice that creepy stalker-style ads about specific products I recently searched for no longer pop up when I browse in anonymous mode.

Verizon doesn't have a monopoly almost anywhere. It competes with cable, and satellite throughout almost its whole service area. Now, if you want to argue "we'll, satellite isn't as good," you could say the same for Bing and DDG.

A monopoly and duopoly really aren't that different. If one profits by doing something unethical, the other will do it in a heartbeat. This is commonly seen in pricing in markets with view competitors and high costs of entry.

We don't pay any money to google to use their service. We pay to Comcast and Verizon for the service they provide.

Huh? Did you read what I wrote? I said exactly that. Why does not paying money absolve Google of anything? So, if you sign up for my free SaaS service, I can do whatever with your data?

> I can do whatever with your data?

Yes, pretty much. It is very unlikely you are a monopoly with your SaaS, and it is very unlikely you are holding my protected data like medical records.

This is the same as cinemas showing 20-30 min advertising for a movie you paid for, or airports forcing you to go through dozens of shops to get to the plane.

I stopped going to the cinema and download the movies for this reason but of course I didn't stop taking planes. Apparently in the US you cannot really choose your ISP so it's gonna be bad...

But Google and Facebook are Free, so giving are data is a way of paying for that. Comcast and Verizon we already pay for, so they are double dipping. Also Google/Facebook can prioritize their content over competitors, where is as an ISP with the changing laws Comcast/Verizon could. If Verizon wants to offer its services for free, then yes I believe if we allow it with Google/Facebook we should allow with it Verizon. Now of course Google/Facebook shouldn't either, but to say that Comcast/Verizon should be able to because Google/Facebook does not appear to hold because of the difference in pricing.

The "there is no free lunch" argument has been used all the time, while I am okay with tracking to some moderate degree (I am okay if Google / FB shows me deals or relevant links), I don't think it's acceptable that free service automatically means service provider can take my data and my trust for granted.

You can opt out not using Google. You can probably use DNT (there are three options and it's confusing plus DNT isn't something websites and advertisers really honor these days, was a shit show), and some services also include opt-out button for certain data to be not collected.

But you can't opt-out not using your ISP since your ISP owns the pipe. That is a huge concern. With Verizon's notorious history of tracking users, modifying unencrypted HTTP requests, scares a lot of people, even if you aren't privacy conservative, you should be concerned.

The problem with Comcast and google is that in many cases they have a monopoly on broadband internet. If you need internet for work or anything else, you don't really have an alternative.

