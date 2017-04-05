Hacker News
Visual Studio 2017 Update now available for download
(
microsoft.com
)
12 points
by
LyalinDotCom
40 minutes ago
rb808
3 minutes ago
BTW Scott Hanselman just posted how to write native Linux C++ apps using Dev Studio on Windows, which I never ever thought would be possible.
https://www.hanselman.com/blog/WritingAndDebuggingLinuxCAppl...
