Care Revolutions (YC S16) Is Hiring Front End Web Engineers (Los Angeles)

Care Revolutions (YC S16) | Front End Engineer | Los Angeles, CA (Venice/Marina/Playa area) | Full-Time | Onsite Us: We are a shift based marketplace for Healthcare Professionals. We match talented nurses with shifts posted by medical businesses requiring highly specialized skill sets. We are growing rapidly and need your help! Role: Front end web engineer with strong javascipt, css, html, and in-browser debugging skills. Our front end app is served up with express, uses single page app architecture, and makes heavy use of react and redux. The app interfaces with segregated api endpoints. Prior use of react/redux is not required, rather deep knowledge of javascript is. We are looking for someone who's long term vision is being an incredible front end engineer, who enjoys thinking deeply about UI/UX, and who can collaborate well with product, api, and mobile developers. We're going to pay 90-130k depending on your experience, skills, and how you value equity compared to salary. We are funded, pre-series A, with a solid runway. Now is a perfect time to get a decent salary and good equity without all the tax hangups of coming on board with a later stage startup. Join us and help us revolutionize nursing and the rest of the health care professional space! Email derrek at carerevolutions.com