EmberConf 2017: State of the Union
(
emberjs.com
)
38 points
by
chadhietala1
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
mwpmaybe
44 minutes ago
A great read that recaps the history of Ember, what helped it stand out from the crowd in the past, and what worked and what didn't, segueing into the introduction of Glimmer.js, a standalone UI component library extracted from Ember 2.10. Congrats to Tom, Yehuda, Godfrey, and the rest of the Ember Core Team! Looking forward to another productive year.
reply
0xADADA
30 minutes ago
I was playing with glimmer.js, it feels like you can now "NPM your way to a full app" similar to the react eco system (if you're into that sorta thing).
reply
