Udacity spins out its self-driving car business as Voyage
(
techcrunch.com
)
14 points
by
FLGMwt
3 hours ago
kqr2
16 minutes ago
Google cache in case page is down:
https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:z7UZzB...
faitswulff
19 minutes ago
I'm sorry, Udacity the MOOC company has a self-driving car business?
...news to me.
imrehg
9 minutes ago
Surprising indeed, but not entirely. Udacity co-founder Sebastian Thrun competed in the DARPA Grand Challenge, and led the development of Google's self-driving car.
