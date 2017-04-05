Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Udacity spins out its self-driving car business as Voyage (techcrunch.com)
14 points by FLGMwt 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Google cache in case page is down:

https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:z7UZzB...

reply


I'm sorry, Udacity the MOOC company has a self-driving car business?

...news to me.

reply


Surprising indeed, but not entirely. Udacity co-founder Sebastian Thrun competed in the DARPA Grand Challenge, and led the development of Google's self-driving car.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: