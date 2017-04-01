reply
That's a pretty thorough subversion of what would otherwise be a useful system.
Given all of the negative press about Uber lately, you'd think they'd give some more thought before publicly defending the right of sex offenders, people with suspended licenses, and people with multiple serious driving offenses to work as taxi drivers.
Putting all these people in same bracket as a brazen criminal is a bad idea.
If you would not be able to pass a CBC and hold a taxi license you should not be driving people around.
If you think edge cases are an issue then it's an issue with the criminal justice system not background check.
There will always be extreme cases because you need to draw a line at some point.
You might find it acceptable for an 18 year old to have sex with your 16 year old child, how about 19? 20?
Public urination can land you on the list but it's pretty rare compared to actual sexual assault cases.
i'd argue that nearly all drivers who failed massachusetts's background check would likely provide very similar quality rides as current uber/lyft drivers. the utility to all of those now-working people certainly wouldn't be outweighed by the disutility of a potentially small (and probably statistically insignificant) rise in bad rides.
people make mistakes, but people change constantly. we should encourage positive change in people, not discourage it. allow people to do legitimate work despite past mistakes, rather than compounding the punitive effects of their mistakes and thus encouraging more bad behavior (often out of despair or desperation).
uber has made many mistakes, but i agree with them here. let these people work.
A previously suspended license flunks the background check? I've had mine suspended for failing to pay a parking ticket that was never mailed to me. Kind of a lame reason to never be able to drive for lyft or uber.
I just finished dealing with threatening letters from the DMV telling me that my license was suspended because I cancelled my insurance 6 months ago. It turned out to be a race condition with my insurance company's software miscommunicating the dates of a policy change. If I had been out of town or received the notice three days later, I'd have this on my record, and I never did a damn thing wrong.
"The bill creates a two-part driver background check system, one by the transportation network companies themselves that is then followed by a check by the state. Drivers would be screened every six months. Drivers must not appear on the National Sex Offender Registry; not had a conviction in the past seven years; and must not have more than four traffic violations or any major traffic violation in the preceding three-year period."
"Operating after Suspension of Drivers License" is a major traffic violation in Massachusetts.
"Employing unlicensed motor vehicle operator; permitting person with suspended or revoked license to operate motor vehicle" is also a major violation, and could happen if, for example, the owner of the vehicle was intoxicated and ask someone who wasn't intoxicated to drive.
