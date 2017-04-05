"Shuttleworth made it clear that the cloud isn't the financial future of the company. He wrote:
'The <latest-big-idea> story for Ubuntu is excellent and continues to improve.'"
I don't have anything against Ubuntu, but I do have something against chasing the latest fad. I know, the cloud isn't a fad, but mobile wasn't a fad either.
While I am technically capable of installing most distros or compile my own kernel to enable the modules I need, usually Ubuntu has a good enough default kernel configuration that is compatible with laptops to a level I am satisfied.
Yes, yes yes! That's fantastic! I hate Unity and I love GNOME. Good choice. Too bad it's going to be April 2018 until then, but this should teach anyone: It's never too late to revert a stupid design decision!
Does the desktop on Linux have a viable future?
If someone could fix Network Manager that would be nice though...
