Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ubuntu Unity is dead: Desktop will switch back to GNOME next year (arstechnica.com)
57 points by symfoniq 39 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite





8-10 years from now, I expect we'll see:

"Shuttleworth made it clear that the cloud isn't the financial future of the company. He wrote: 'The <latest-big-idea> story for Ubuntu is excellent and continues to improve.'"

I don't have anything against Ubuntu, but I do have something against chasing the latest fad. I know, the cloud isn't a fad, but mobile wasn't a fad either.

reply


Cloud may be a fad, but Ubuntu is making a lot of money on it. Mobile may not have been a fad, but Ubuntu was losing a lot of money on it.

reply


Android is killing it and there is no viable open alternative.

reply


https://insights.ubuntu.com/2017/04/05/growing-ubuntu-for-cl...

Source link.

reply


The link to Shuttleworth's blog is failing with error 110: connection timeout. I am glad the article provides a reasonable summary.

reply


Interesting articles are copied on this website: https://insights.ubuntu.com/2017/04/05/growing-ubuntu-for-cl...

reply


I wish they did not make the jump to systemd so fast on LTS. I had to rewrite everything on a recent upgrade.

reply


I've been running everything using supervisord lately -- then I only need to maintain a single system startup script. And I can use supervisord under OSX easily as well to run the same stack of stuff.

reply


It's about time.

reply


Thank God. That thing is and always was an abomination.

reply


Well, I hope they do not decide to start moving away from desktops.

While I am technically capable of installing most distros or compile my own kernel to enable the modules I need, usually Ubuntu has a good enough default kernel configuration that is compatible with laptops to a level I am satisfied.

reply


"Six years after making Unity the default user interface on Ubuntu desktops, Canonical is giving up on the project and will switch the default Ubuntu desktop back to GNOME next year."

Yes, yes yes! That's fantastic! I hate Unity and I love GNOME. Good choice. Too bad it's going to be April 2018 until then, but this should teach anyone: It's never too late to revert a stupid design decision!

reply


The message is more like that the desktop is too pricey and does not bring back money, so they end up dealing with the £££-generating options.

Does the desktop on Linux have a viable future?

reply


THANK FUCK!

reply


I also sighed with relief. Generally this is what happens with Linux desktop through several technologies compete and one comes through after a while as the winner. Now that Wayland is actually shipping and with the whole community shortly behind it I hope to see some nice improvements in the Linux desktop in the next few years.

If someone could fix Network Manager that would be nice though...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: