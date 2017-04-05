Hacker News
HS journalists investigated a principal's credentials. Days later, she resigned
washingtonpost.com
6 points
by
pavel_lishin
2 hours ago
4 comments
favorite
blacksqr
1 hour ago
When do they start their investigation of the committee that hired the principal?
MwPsMltYGZFWWE
1 hour ago
“The kids are treated as professionals,”
“Everybody kept telling them, ‘stop poking your nose where it doesn’t belong,'"
blacksqr
1 hour ago
You think professional journalists don't get told that?
ohjeez
1 hour ago
This gives me such hope for journalism!
