Ask HN: How many new visitors website gets by being on front page of HN?
As you probably all know some websites which appear on the front page of HN ended up being down.

I wonder what is scale of that: 1K visitors/second? 100 visitors/minute?






I wrote and article that got to the front page, once (https://foorious.com/articles/life-without-a-cell-phone/).

I got about 50,000 visits within 4 days: 30,000 on day 1, 10,000 the second day, and then 5,000 on day 3 and 4.

Also interesting that the "story" got picked up by a lot of other magazines—which I guess follow HN to hunt for news—and they even talked about it on podcasts and radio shows.

If it was some kind of service, I guess I would've gotten something out of it.

As for your question, mine was (and is) a regular WordPress site, although on a dedicated VPS. At its peak of 300 people at the same time browsing the site, I didn't notice any difference from a performance point of view/server usage. Of course, it all depends on the service. An untested app getting thousands of users might have problems, WordPress is pretty battle-tested.

how many cores and how much memory do you have on that VPS?

