Are there types of software involving mathematics that solve everyday problems?

First a little bit of context. I am currently working as a freelance web developer (with Ruby on Rails). I have a friend that has a master in applied mathematics. We are both living in developing countries, in south america (Ecuador and Paraguay). We would like to create a software product together, ideally involving my field (programming and computer science) and his (applied maths). We need this software to be sellable. The fields that we have found so far that are a mix of programming and mathematics are: - data science - high performance computing - cryptography - image processing - computer graphics - video games physics engines - artificial intelligence - neural networks - natural language processing Right now there are a lot of opportunities creating SaaS (Software as a Service) platforms, but I don't really see a way to involve mathematics in there. Even with data science, from what I have seen, it seems a bit hard to automate the analysis itself. I think that in many cases it requires the analysis to be specific to the problem at hand, so pretty hard to generalize in something automatized that could be sold. Actually we could also sell a data analysis service, on specific problems/data sets, but it is really hard to find clients. Because we are in developed countries, finding clients to buy highly technological products is harder. To be able to sell something, it would have to solve common problems. So the question is: are there types of software programs that involve mathematics, but that could solve everyday problems (i.e. not a whole physics game engine or a new cryptographic algorithm). We are not looking for THE idea to become rich, only leads to know if we have any chance of succeeding in our search. Thank you for your help.