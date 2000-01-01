Hacker News
GNU bc ends 11-year beta test, releases 1.7
gnu.org
33 points
by
bandrami
2 hours ago
seanp2k2
27 minutes ago
To commemorate this momentous achievement, they're changing the name to `ad`
barelyusable
1 hour ago
Come on guys. Everyone knows real h4ck3rs are using apcalc:
http://www.isthe.com/chongo/tech/comp/calc/calc-mirror.html
ComputerGuru
1 hour ago
Care to expound on the differences between the two?
paxcoder
1 hour ago
What reference am I missing here?
exhilaration
2 hours ago
For those unfamiliar with bc, here's the man page:
https://www.gnu.org/software/bc/manual/html_mono/bc.html
amirouche
1 hour ago
> an arbitrary precision calculator language
Everybody use GNU Guile already :)
paxcoder
1 hour ago
Does anyone know why the default scale is 0 (meaning division rounds down by default)?
rsync
1 hour ago
No idea but initial system setup on every system I touch is to alias bc to 'bc -l'.
I use bc tens of times per day ...
ufo
1 hour ago
What changed from 1.06 to 1.07?
dennisse
1 hour ago
Changelog:
https://pastebin.com/J6gpwVBF
EddieRingle
1 hour ago
Unsure, but it broke compilation of the Linux kernel for me. (linux-mainline on Arch)
bandrami
1 hour ago
The changelog covers 16 years, and is 1500 lines long
tmaly
2 hours ago
Finally! I have been waiting for them forever
bandrami
2 hours ago
No announcement on info-gnu or on the bc web page; I only noticed because I was about to download the ancient version to check something.
dgquintas
2 hours ago
1.07, actually. Title is wrong.
bandrami
2 hours ago
Gah, sorry. Touch-typing failed me again.
juliangoldsmith
1 hour ago
I believe it should also be a 17-year beta test, since 1.06 was released in 2000.
bandrami
1 hour ago
The last beta "release" (which AFAIK everybody has been using) was 1.06.95, in 2006
faho
1 hour ago
macOS hasn't been. Which isn't surprising, since 1.06.95 switched to GPLv3 (like most GNU projects).
