Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
GNU bc ends 11-year beta test, releases 1.7 (gnu.org)
33 points by bandrami 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 19 comments | favorite





To commemorate this momentous achievement, they're changing the name to `ad`

reply


Come on guys. Everyone knows real h4ck3rs are using apcalc: http://www.isthe.com/chongo/tech/comp/calc/calc-mirror.html

reply


Care to expound on the differences between the two?

reply


What reference am I missing here?

reply


For those unfamiliar with bc, here's the man page: https://www.gnu.org/software/bc/manual/html_mono/bc.html

reply


> an arbitrary precision calculator language

Everybody use GNU Guile already :)

reply


Does anyone know why the default scale is 0 (meaning division rounds down by default)?

reply


No idea but initial system setup on every system I touch is to alias bc to 'bc -l'.

I use bc tens of times per day ...

reply


What changed from 1.06 to 1.07?

reply


Changelog: https://pastebin.com/J6gpwVBF

reply


Unsure, but it broke compilation of the Linux kernel for me. (linux-mainline on Arch)

reply


The changelog covers 16 years, and is 1500 lines long

reply


Finally! I have been waiting for them forever

reply


No announcement on info-gnu or on the bc web page; I only noticed because I was about to download the ancient version to check something.

reply


1.07, actually. Title is wrong.

reply


Gah, sorry. Touch-typing failed me again.

reply


I believe it should also be a 17-year beta test, since 1.06 was released in 2000.

reply


The last beta "release" (which AFAIK everybody has been using) was 1.06.95, in 2006

reply


macOS hasn't been. Which isn't surprising, since 1.06.95 switched to GPLv3 (like most GNU projects).

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: