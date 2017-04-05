Hacker News
Save PBS. It makes us safer
nytimes.com
13 points
by
ckozlowski
3 hours ago
past
web
2 comments
barsonme
4 minutes ago
For more background on the author:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stanley_A._McChrystal
(I had to look him up, might be useful for other people as well.)
justaman
4 minutes ago
Keep PBS on the air. Consider donating today.
http://www.pbs.org/donate/
