Would love to hear from other's about their experience with it.
Not really a fan of both, as pretty much any hobby project that tried to monetize with Patreon lost its soul. If something is free and suddenly they want money for it, even if there are free alternatives that usually doesn't work. To each their own, some probably like it. I avoid reoccurring monthly costs, where possible and prefer one time costs or just good old advertisement.
There are sites that I go to 2-4 times a month (e.g. the Guardian, Wired, The Atlantic) that I'd love to support, but I'm not motivated enough to subscribe to the more expensive ones at $70/year (Guardian), $52/year (Wired, $1/week for the website with adblocker and it's separate from their print+tablet subscriptions), etc. The Atlantic at $24/year is a much more palatable option.
I sometimes feel bad about not being able to support them with ad revenues, but these days I regard even the better ad networks as unmarked minefields.
I can only hope they manage to get people into paying for content and finally giving us alternatives to the terrible Ad based business model
