Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The company behind Adblock Plus is acquiring micropayment service Flattr (techcrunch.com)
23 points by walterbell 54 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 9 comments | favorite





I don't think privacy and business mix. Personally, I have switched to uBlock Origin.

reply


+1 mee too.

reply


I have heard about Flattr a few times over the years and the idea sounds great in theory. Personally though I have never met someone who has actually used it, nor have I come across a place I frequent to use it.

Would love to hear from other's about their experience with it.

reply


I've used it until about a year ago. In theory it's pretty good, but it never reached critical mass. Sites were not using it, because it didn't pay off and users weren't using it because you didn't have enough sites. Most things I used it for was blogs, quite a few of the ones I had in my RSS reader have/had flattr, and I supported them that way

reply


Years ago when I tried to use it, the default currency was the Euro. As an American, doing the currency exchange on their website added friction to the transaction.

reply


Flattr was midly popular, then Patreon ate their cake.

Not really a fan of both, as pretty much any hobby project that tried to monetize with Patreon lost its soul. If something is free and suddenly they want money for it, even if there are free alternatives that usually doesn't work. To each their own, some probably like it. I avoid reoccurring monthly costs, where possible and prefer one time costs or just good old advertisement.

reply


I could see this being really good for them if they can get content creators interested independent of their own subscription options.

There are sites that I go to 2-4 times a month (e.g. the Guardian, Wired, The Atlantic) that I'd love to support, but I'm not motivated enough to subscribe to the more expensive ones at $70/year (Guardian), $52/year (Wired, $1/week for the website with adblocker and it's separate from their print+tablet subscriptions), etc. The Atlantic at $24/year is a much more palatable option.

I sometimes feel bad about not being able to support them with ad revenues, but these days I regard even the better ad networks as unmarked minefields.

reply


I do like the idea of micropayments for content. But doing so under the auspices of an ad-blocking tool or any client-side tool smells too much like a protection/extortion racket. This should be handled by the publishers themselves.

reply


Good luck to them.

I can only hope they manage to get people into paying for content and finally giving us alternatives to the terrible Ad based business model

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: