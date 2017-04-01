Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
HTML5 Games Workshop: Make a Platformer Game with JavaScript (mozilla.org)
I was wondering what framework they used, and am glad to see them use Phaser.

The TypeScript definitions are pretty nice (at least for the last official 2.x release), so if you're interested in learning TypeScript it's a great way to start.

Life has gotten in the way so I've slowed down, but I kept track of the Phaser tutorials I followed at https://github.com/JamesSkemp/PhaserTutorials (and converted the later tutorials to TypeScript while I was following them).

