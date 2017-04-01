The TypeScript definitions are pretty nice (at least for the last official 2.x release), so if you're interested in learning TypeScript it's a great way to start.
Life has gotten in the way so I've slowed down, but I kept track of the Phaser tutorials I followed at https://github.com/JamesSkemp/PhaserTutorials (and converted the later tutorials to TypeScript while I was following them).
