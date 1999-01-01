Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Robotopia – Introducing kids to coding with tiny virtual robots (github.com)
53 points by pguth 3 hours ago





Very cool. The code editor looks a lot like scratch[0] but I can't find any references to it. Does it use scratch or was scratch an inspiration?

[0] https://scratch.mit.edu/

It's called Blockly. Google developed it, it's open source and free to use for everybody!

See also the very slick Minecraft-based Blockly game from Microsoft. It's similar and pretty good.

https://code.org/minecraft

> Blockly - Drag and Drop

Should it be "move the robot to the chest" or something instead of "the metal block?"

Also, it's really difficult to pull just one code block out if it has others below it. I can't figure out how to separate the ones below, which means if I mess up and need to get a code block at the top out, I've got a lot of rearranging to do.

Cool app though.

Usually in blockly you grab the one below the one you want, it's sticky with all the blocks below it. Then grab the block you want and drag off, then stick the whole thing back together.

This thing made me think of the japanese-language-only, Sega Dreamcast-only 1999 "Marionette Handler" mech programming game.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQqcvhR568E

It was something else, at least back then. (I do remember thinking it would be really hard to play without having someone understanding at least basic japanese around.)

The programming screen is shown briefly here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQqcvhR568E&t=188

I found this video from this web page, where there's more text and images: (Chrome with Google Translate works okayish.)

http://sesesega.blog90.fc2.com/blog-entry-940.html

How well did the competitions go? Did the kids like them? Were the programs complex enough to make things "interesting"?

How much time in the class did you spend working on the competitions vs just doing rote exercises?

We did two classes with about 20 students each. In both our offered courses we had balanced proportions of gender. Age ranged between 16 and 20 years.

We did a questionnaire at the end and got pretty good feedback! About every student enjoyed having been there. A couple of students said that they would have liked to get to know more about the internals of the game and also about how to program in general. We also raised interest in our course of studies.

Most of the time was spent doing the exercises. We had a couple of rounds where students competed. I'd guess the last 15 minutes went into doing the competition.

