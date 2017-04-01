reply
Fortunately, they put pricing right up on their website.
https://prismic-io.s3.amazonaws.com/axo ... +plans.pdf
$15/user/month for basic access to their server and 10GB of storage per user.
$39/user/month for pro and 30GB/user.
$55/u/m for ultimate which includes a new camera every 2.5yrs and 40GB/u.
$79/u/m for unlimited which includes all of the above plus unlimited storage and HD quality storage.
Also, aren't these videos privileged information in the sense that access to them requires court / legal process to allow access?
As long as there the PDs have ability to retrieve the data, can migrate out of the service when they choose to, and there are sufficient, declared tech standards that ensure tracebility & (digital) chain of custody for the recordings, I don't know that this is a bad idea (excluding privacy / data mining concerns, which again needs a legislative / policy solution).
I think as a business solution, this is possibly a win-win for the company as well as the PDs - the devil is in how the contracts are drawn up, and how policies are established to prevent abuse. But that's going to be an issue with almost any such video recording service, unless the PD manages the IT infrastructure on its own --> which is expensive, inefficient, and has its own risks.
