Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The 100% Correct Coding Style Guide (freecodecamp.com)
4 points by billsparks 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





The law of triviality is interesting. Parkinson's explanation (not mentioned in the article) was that:

"A reactor is so vastly expensive and complicated that an average person cannot understand it, so one assumes that those who work on it understand it. On the other hand, everyone can visualize a cheap, simple bicycle shed, so planning one can result in endless discussions because everyone involved wants to add a touch and show personal contribution."

Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Law_of_triviality#Argument

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: