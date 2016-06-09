Another example of how the general trend towards containerization vs. automated installation is excellent for reliable deployment. For server software, I was in the Ansible camp for a long, long time until I tried my first Docker-based deploy and realized that a whole swath of uncertainty about "documentation notwithstanding, can I trust this to deploy given the current state of the deploy target" just disappeared. For robotics this is even more important, because unless you're building a drone swarm, robots aren't generally in a redundant self-adapting cluster :)
Regarding why Ubuntu Core is a better fit than Docker for this, http://askubuntu.com/questions/808524/whats-the-main-differe... seems to shed some light. You want your "container" to have full access to the (robotic) system but still benefit from immutable dependencies.
