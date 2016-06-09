Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
From ROS prototype to production on Ubuntu Core (kyrofa.com)
27 points by kyrofa 4 hours ago





The video includes a lot more detail about what the commands actually look like: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x6BkzfwOZbc&feature=youtu.be

Another example of how the general trend towards containerization vs. automated installation is excellent for reliable deployment. For server software, I was in the Ansible camp for a long, long time until I tried my first Docker-based deploy and realized that a whole swath of uncertainty about "documentation notwithstanding, can I trust this to deploy given the current state of the deploy target" just disappeared. For robotics this is even more important, because unless you're building a drone swarm, robots aren't generally in a redundant self-adapting cluster :)

Regarding why Ubuntu Core is a better fit than Docker for this, http://askubuntu.com/questions/808524/whats-the-main-differe... seems to shed some light. You want your "container" to have full access to the (robotic) system but still benefit from immutable dependencies.

I use ROS heavily and also a core contributor but I personally I do not like using Ubuntu or Raspberry Pi's for it. However this is the first time I'm hearing of Ubuntu Core so maybe I'll give it a go. My preferred method is Gentoo Linux with an external build bot that updates the images etc.

A bunch of us in the robot club are using Neato Botvac's and RasPi's. Significantly cheaper.

Which ROS package are you using for the neato? I had a lot of fiddly compatibility issues with mikeferguson/neato_robot: https://bbot.org/blog/archives/2016/06/09/using_ros_with_the...

Would be good to know how hackable this is. It's got SLAM

http://www.gearbest.com/robot-vacuum/pp_440546.html

Is it? Which one are you using? Walmart has the D80 for $499, which is about $50 more than the Kobuki.

I bought a used XV-11 for $179, but budget buying a replacement battery immediately (~$60) since any used robot vacuum is going to have a bad battery.

