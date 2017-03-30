Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Spacex's reused first stage launches successfully (theregister.co.uk)
I hadn't seen any discussion or mention on HN. This is an important milestone in increasing the availability of space, both for commercial and human ventures, and possibly for extraglobal habitation in the future.

I found the WaitButWhy series on Musk and his companies to be interesting and enlightening (as someone with no aerospace background):

Part 1: http://waitbutwhy.com/2015/05/elon-musk-the-worlds-raddest-m...

The SpaceX post (part 3): http://waitbutwhy.com/2015/08/how-and-why-spacex-will-coloni...

Additional SpaceX post: http://waitbutwhy.com/2016/09/spacexs-big-fking-rocket-the-f...

It is a stunning achievement, absolutely amazing. Unsurprisingly it has, in fact, been discussed here on HN. Did you use the search box and do a search for "SpaceX" ??

Anyway, there's this:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13999521 (101 comments)

And this:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13999378 (354 comments)

