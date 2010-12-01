|
|Ask HN: What makes a good place to work?
|
53 points by silversmith 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 37 comments | favorite
|For some time I've wondered what makes a place of employment more than just a sweat-to-cash conversion machine, something you can enjoy. As a developer, I know I have my preferences, and I know my current colleagues more-or-less share them. But do others? Are there any universal developer-values that make one place more attractive than another? Besides fat stacks of cash of course.
Couple years ago on a whim I started studying for MBA, and now that it's drawing to a close, the school is asking me to do some research. I've decided to tackle this question - what makes a good place to work, for a software developer?
So I'd like to ask you to take five minutes of your time and help me - would you please fill out https://survey.mikoss.lv/ ? The diversity of HN crowd should make for some interesting data. Thank you in advance!
|
The worst jobs I have had were nothing but running defense day in and day out. Putting out fire after fire, with management who evidently hired me to put out fires yet don't trust me to do it right. There must always be a little defense, but primarily I want to be running offense, getting in front of things, and driving forward. It's empowering, satisfying, and you leave for home every day thinking "without me, XYZ wouldn't have gotten done" rather than "what urgent thing did I fail to respond to today?"
When applying for a role, I'd try to figure out how to probe interviewer to get a feel for whether or not I'm applying to be on the offense or defense team. It makes a big difference morale-wise, job satisfaction-wise, sanity-wise!
