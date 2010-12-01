Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What makes a good place to work?
For some time I've wondered what makes a place of employment more than just a sweat-to-cash conversion machine, something you can enjoy. As a developer, I know I have my preferences, and I know my current colleagues more-or-less share them. But do others? Are there any universal developer-values that make one place more attractive than another? Besides fat stacks of cash of course.

Couple years ago on a whim I started studying for MBA, and now that it's drawing to a close, the school is asking me to do some research. I've decided to tackle this question - what makes a good place to work, for a software developer?

So I'd like to ask you to take five minutes of your time and help me - would you please fill out https://survey.mikoss.lv/ ? The diversity of HN crowd should make for some interesting data. Thank you in advance!






Here's one thing I've been thinking about more and more: If you think about your tech job as a sports game, you have offense plays and defense plays. Offense can involve anything from creating great things, building sw architecture, designing features, presenting results to management, prioritizing workload, thinking ahead, and planning for the future. Defense includes fixing bugs, cleaning up technical debt, putting out fires, dealing with angry customers, defending the team from micromanaging execs, answering pop quizzes from the boss, justifying your actions, proving you're doing your job right, doing postmortems, and looking backwards. The offense plays are all about creating stuff and driving things that happen, while the defense plays are always about responding to things that happen and anticipating so you can respond better.

The worst jobs I have had were nothing but running defense day in and day out. Putting out fire after fire, with management who evidently hired me to put out fires yet don't trust me to do it right. There must always be a little defense, but primarily I want to be running offense, getting in front of things, and driving forward. It's empowering, satisfying, and you leave for home every day thinking "without me, XYZ wouldn't have gotten done" rather than "what urgent thing did I fail to respond to today?"

When applying for a role, I'd try to figure out how to probe interviewer to get a feel for whether or not I'm applying to be on the offense or defense team. It makes a big difference morale-wise, job satisfaction-wise, sanity-wise!

Being at least a mile from your nearest coworker, preferably hundreds or thousands of miles and not having to work unpaid overtime (slave labor). To be fair, the latter is by definition included in the former if you have any kind of sense and self-respect. That literally solves 99% of work problems. The other 1% is communication. I didn't say it was perfect.

For discussion purposes, in order:

  - A team I enjoy working with.
  - Career growth, solid pay and benefits.
  - A culture that doesn't tolerate toxic people or excessive politics.
  - A quiet environment where I can concentrate and/or remote work days.
  - An interesting project.
I used to care more about working with resume building technology. As I've gotten older, I care a lot more about interpersonal issues and my work environment.

I've narrowed my list down:

1. A team I like working with.

2. Enough pay to support my lifestyle.

As I've gotten older, I've discovered that what I do doesn't matter, only who I do it with. Oh, and my health.

Would you care to elaborate on what you consider to be toxic people?

I have met people that are hell to work and/or interact with, though the word toxic does not come to mind when trying to describe them, therefore I'm curious.

A toxic person is someone who becomes an impediment to you getting your work done, either directly by sabotaging your efforts or indirectly by mobilizing others on your team against you.

The problem isn't toxic people. No one wakes up saying, gee, it's a great day to be toxic today. The problem is toxic environments that incentivize people to become toxic. This usually happens due to overly stressed environments, that don't have Work/life balance, with deadlines that are way too aggressive, thus culminating in a pressure cooker environment, that's sure to blow up sooner or later. Once, you relax those constraints, everything else can work out and people don't have to become toxic.

Toxic meaning they make everyone around them bad as well.

Like, my brother isn't a drunk, but when that old friend from high school comes around...

>what you consider to be toxic people?

Narcissists, scoffers, and people with insolent pride

Not the person you're asking, but:

To me, "toxic" means that they poison others. Someone can be hard to work with, but if I don't have to work with them very much, I don't have to care. But if the whole group gets tangled up in their drama, then they're poisoning the whole group.

I'd put your third item above your second, and your fifth above your fourth.

Despite my nitpicking, that's a really solid list.

In my 30 years of experience, the single biggest factor is your manager, the person you report to. My last permie gig (2010-12) had great tech, great pay & great colleagues, but all that was negated by shitty slave driving chaotic management. Conversely my 2004-2010 permie role was at a firm that had a bad reputation as brutal hire and fire shop. But 2004-7 was a career highpoint for me. I built great software and a great team, got promotions and bonuses. Then my manager left for another role, I was exposed to the vicious politics at the next level up, and things went south. Now I'm a contractor bootstrapping on the side. If I get my venture off the ground I want it to be a dev shop that folk never want to leave.

I have thought a lot about this question over my career both as an employee and as a manager wondering how to make the environment better.

One of the conclusions I've come to is that the group dynamic is unique to the individuals in the group. This means that people who get along with each other have a better experience at work than those who don't (which is kind of obvious) except that the mix is important too.

When I first started hiring I focused on the technical requirements of the role and experienced hiring people who were incompatible with other members of the team. And I have also experienced people who just made everyone else on the team more functional. Sometimes it is obvious, people who are blatantly prejudiced or misogynistic, sometimes it is more a subtle introverts and extroverts.

But when you get it right and people get along well, and the problem is an interesting one, and everyone feels like they are contributing in a way that is both valued and part of the bigger plan, they respond very favorably on surveys about great places to work.

As an employee I look for checks on antagonistic behavior of peers, and enough transparency so that I understand what is important and what isn't. And of course a level of autonomy and delegation that is appropriate for my experience level. Nothing really crimps my style like a manager telling me how to do my job every day.

I've known employees however for whom what is important is simply the quantity of office 'perks.' Free stuff like food, t-shirts, and field trips. They do enough work to not get fired but not much more, and they really don't take anything outside the office (as soon as they leave the building they forget any and all work efforts, or at least put them out of their mind).

Bottom line, a good place to work is where you get along with the people you are working with and share respect. Pretty much everything else is noise.

I think "team fit" as you've described is probably the most important factor for me. But it's a really tough thing to interview for / create within a team.

I had a coworker who could be described as a 'social butterfly', someone who can talk to anyone for hours on end and make them feel comfortable. They would spend half an hour with each interview candidate, not asking any technical questions, but just having a friendly conversation. Then they would give a 'yes/no' opinion of whether we should hire the candidate. All of their preferred hires were very successful and fit in with the team. It was remarkable. Some people are just excellent at reading others. Most people really aren't sadly.

reply


My criteria:

1. Being able to work from home.

2. Being able to work from home full time.

3. Getting paid well.

4. The work is gratifying and challenging.

Personally, everything else is fluff and unnecessary: Ping ping tables, free drinks, beer carts, the right "fit" or culture (no place is an exact fit, and even if so, people come and go).

I'd say a big one for me is hours. I'm currently capped at 40 hours a week and couldn't be happier.

The survey is missing team dynamics type of stuff. Do I enjoy working with the people I interact with most frequently. If I don't, everything else in the company could be the best in the world, but I would still hate my job. I think there are two components to that...are they competent and how well I can get along with them.

Also my current employer is very, very active in philanthropy and charitable activity. While I don't personally take advantage of those opportunities all that much, I know a lot of other people in the company do, and it's a big factor why they enjoy working here.

I'll fill out your survey, but also answer here for discussion:

- A purpose and mission you can believe in

- Opportunity for personal and professional growth

- A high quality team to work along-side and be inspired by

- A diverse and inclusive atmosphere

- Money

That's under "professional growth". The idea that you advance in your career.

Things that advance your career don't always come with money upfront. Example: unpaid internships.

Pay rate. While money is not the only thing in the world, a company that doesn't pay well probably isn't going to be enjoyable to work at, either. People who are worried about making ends meet are not always pleasant to be around.

- Good work/life balance

- Stability (can remain in the same job 5+ years)

- Money and benefits

- Close commute

I find that the Work/life balance part of it is the most important because this is the most important factor that influences almost everything else: cooperative culture, better teamwork, no toxic environment, less politics, no stabbing in the back, etc.

Work/life balance, absolutely. I've got a wife and kids. I don't live and die with the project meeting some arbitrary deadline. You want it to ship by a certain date? Fine. Control the feature list. You want it to ship by then plus have all the features everyone can dream up? Sorry, I'm not going to kill myself to make it happen.

Now, in this business, I get that crunch time happens sometimes. I accept it as part of the job, as long as it's rare. One month a year is reasonably rare. (On my current job, it was one night in seven years.) One month out of two is not rare, and I won't put up with it.

Crunch time should rarely ever happen unless the people having to crunch are the ones that agreed to and bought into the project, its scope, and deadlines. That is rarely ever the case. The implementors are rarely the ones that have enough say or control over scope, time, or budget. The one(s) that made the promise(s) should be held accountable for their failure(s).

You got into an MBA program on whim? Was it full-time?? I look at the sticker price for the degree (around 100K just base tuition for a top program; more than double that in lost income). Even a part-time program seems like an expensive proposition. I just cannot justify it as a mid-career tech professional.

If you are look into a startup, beware of companies that are in "growing" phase. While this might get you all pumped, in most cases they just sideline you if you are not the decision maker (Which is what happens if you are a developer).

  - clear understanding of the problem I am being asked to solve

  - major influence (if not outright ownership) of the solution to that problem
Good bullet points for anyone who works, not just software developers.

- no mac

- vim

- no javascript

- no overtime

- no on call

- personal projects on fridays

What do you have against mandatory access control?

Some of the extra items:

Individual office with lockable door, and you get the key when you move in, rather than hunting someone down to ask for it.

Work weeks are maximum of 40 hours.

You have one boss at a time, and you know who that person is. Your supervisor's boss will never ask you to do anything directly.

No on-call after hours, ever.

A wall of separation exists between work life and social life. Social opportunities with co-workers exist, but can be skipped without consequence.

Performance that exceeds expectations is recognized and rewarded.

Will you share the results when you're done? I'd love to see the patterns!

I filled it out. Good luck to you. I hope you'll share your findings.

When asking people to fill out survey forms, it is probably best not to be anonymous.

Why?

Filled out, really interested to read the results if you publish them!

Agreed, when you publish, please post an article on HN with the results.

