Digital Ocean Management Interface Down (digitalocean.com)
The new alerts system they rolled out yesterday must have been a little too much of a good thing

https://www.digitalocean.com/company/blog/introducing-monito...

We're working to fix it, status page should reflect this soon.

On https://status.digitalocean.com/ they report everything working and suggest to open a ticket, but https://cloud.digitalocean.com/support is down, too.

Status page is throwing a 406 now, too. Looks like my site on DO is up and running, though, so it's just their tools that are down

Yeah, my containers are humming along nicely, too.

I think I broke it

Damn you

