Digital Ocean Management Interface Down
digitalocean.com
14 points
by
DoubleMalt
43 minutes ago
7 comments
favorite
fooey
8 minutes ago
The new alerts system they rolled out yesterday must have been a little too much of a good thing
https://www.digitalocean.com/company/blog/introducing-monito...
mlinhares
32 minutes ago
We're working to fix it, status page should reflect this soon.
DoubleMalt
38 minutes ago
On
https://status.digitalocean.com/
they report everything working and suggest to open a ticket, but
https://cloud.digitalocean.com/support
is down, too.
apocalyptic0n3
14 minutes ago
Status page is throwing a 406 now, too. Looks like my site on DO is up and running, though, so it's just their tools that are down
DoubleMalt
11 minutes ago
Yeah, my containers are humming along nicely, too.
peter_retief
42 minutes ago
I think I broke it
max0563
3 minutes ago
Damn you
