Acute Effects of LSD on Amygdala Activity During Processing of Fearful Stimuli (nature.com)
28 points by dpflan 3 hours ago





So if I am reading this right, LSD reduced fearful reactions. I initially mis-read it as a correlation between LSD and fear.

Part of the reason psychedelics is kept away from treatment is because of those occasional bad reactions. You never know who might get a bad trip and for what reason. I wish psychedelics were researched without the baggage of "possible treatment". This would allow for the study for it's own sake, imho.

If anyone is interested in reading some first time experiences of random first time users here is a link. [0]

[0] https://erowid.org/experiences/subs/exp_LSD_First_Times.shtm...

> "So if I am reading this right, LSD reduced fearful reactions. I initially mis-read it as a correlation between LSD and fear."

Not really, the results were a bit more subtle and technical than that. They just found that there was a (fairly small) negative correlation on left amygdalar BOLD signal in the active group. They did not measure subjective fear, nor did they make any explicit claims about it. Just because blood oxygen levels changed does not mean the participants necessarily experienced less fear or anything different from the placebo group (in terms of fear at least).

The authors also mention toward the end of the paper that this was a fairly small dose, and that larger doses would likely induce more anxiety than placebo:

"Third, we can only provide data about one moderate dose. Higher doses of psychedelics are possibly difficult to use with fMRI, because they are more likely to induce anxiety,45 although the overall effects are still described as positive in the higher doses investigated.2, 45 The observed anxiolytic effect probably also depends on personal and environmental factors and might thus be different in the mentally ill or in uncontrolled settings."

Definitely agree with you about the possibility of an unexpected reaction: I had to experience my friend losing touch with reality, taking off his clothes, running around my dormitory almost naked, and finally pulling the fire alarm. He was last seen that day being handcuffed and put into an ambulance. In case you're wondering, he took about 200 ug of real LSD.

Hmm. This suggest that 200ug is a relatively strong dose[1] (the dose used in this study is 100ug). It's worth noting that a lot of things - alcohol, marijuana, even Robitussin (DXM) - can have very unpleasant side effects when the dose is too large. Drugs like caffeine and alcohol also have a much greater toxicity than LSD, for what it's worth.

[1] https://www.reddit.com/r/LSD/comments/2hg6io/different_dosag...

I've never really understood these stories of people completely dissociating and doing crazy things. At high doses I can barely walk.

Had an almost identical experience with a somewhat seasoned tripper. More blood though.

I don't understand how this is possible. I find it almost legitimately impossible to ever act in this way.

This feels more like they got some bad stuff.

That sentiment is tempting, but unfortunately the "good stuff" does actually occasionally cause insane reactions in some people, even in people who have had perfectly nominal trips on exactly the same batch of substance.

'Possible treatment' is almost a requirement to publish to these journals. Its usually some fluff added for that effect. Besides, one can easily make a connection to disease, however remote

Yeah, psychedelics in general seem to be a useful tool for understanding consciousness, whether or not they're clinically useful.

I'd love to know how the trial could remain double blinded after administration of the LSD or placebo...

The paper includes a caveat at the end: "Our study has several limitations. First, although the trial was formally double-blinded, assignment to placebo or LSD was unavoidably unblinded by the obvious psychedelic effects caused by the dose used."

The team looking at the fMRI might not be aware of which scans came from LSD Vs placebo.

