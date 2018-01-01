Another way in which this is misleading is because he's saying "but these rules didn't even go into effect! So you're not losing anything." It ties to what I said above, but also to the fact that until now ISPs essentially didn't want to "push their luck" by trying to track all of their customers and sell their data. Now that Congress opposed the laws that would've made it very explicit that they have to ask for permission, that means that they essentially have permission to track everyone as they like.