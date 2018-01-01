Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
[flagged]
cyanbane 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite



Dupe: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14041312


Misleading. The FTC used to have jurisdiction over broadband privacy. Now it doesn't since the FCC passed the Title 2 net neutrality regulations. The FCC was supposed to regulate them. So it passed its own privacy rules. And now Republicans overturned them, essentially leaving customers with very little broadband privacy left, or even a way to enforce that privacy.

Another way in which this is misleading is because he's saying "but these rules didn't even go into effect! So you're not losing anything." It ties to what I said above, but also to the fact that until now ISPs essentially didn't want to "push their luck" by trying to track all of their customers and sell their data. Now that Congress opposed the laws that would've made it very explicit that they have to ask for permission, that means that they essentially have permission to track everyone as they like.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: