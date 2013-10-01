Ask HN: Current Crypto Best Practices

For a run-of-the-mill programmer, where are some places that I can look for crypto best practices? Eg. For storing passwords, Coda Hale's https://codahale.com/how-to-safely-store-a-password/ looks like it is still relevant, but how do I know that? I know that cperciva and tptacek are some go-to people on HN, but where can I point other non-HN readers?