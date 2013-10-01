Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Current Crypto Best Practices
62 points by msingle 2 hours ago
For a run-of-the-mill programmer, where are some places that I can look for crypto best practices? Eg. For storing passwords, Coda Hale's https://codahale.com/how-to-safely-store-a-password/ looks like it is still relevant, but how do I know that? I know that cperciva and tptacek are some go-to people on HN, but where can I point other non-HN readers?





If you come from a computer science/math background, and want an intro to cryptography in general, I can strongly recommend the Coursera course from Stanford University by professor Dan Boneh - https://www.coursera.org/learn/crypto. To really understand the implementations of security libraries and tools, one should be at least familiar with the fundamentals and terminology of crypto. Otherwise you are blindly encrypting things without being aware of whether you are actually securing things.

The course is free and takes 6 weeks long, and is very interesting if you had never dwelled too deep into security or crypto. There's also a new cryptography class that will be available in September of 2017 - https://www.coursera.org/learn/crypto2.

I loved the first crypto course.

I have been enrolled in the crypto2 class for several years now. I hope they finally offer the course, but I have low hopes.

Cryptographic Right Answers is a good place to start

https://gist.github.com/TheZ3ro/fb521a3cde0c91fcb350

The original from tqbf: https://gist.github.com/tqbf/be58d2d39690c3b366ad

It's definitely completely relevant today. Find out what you want to do and check that list.

A few things I would update:

* password handling -> Scrypt or Argon2

* Client-server application security -> TLS or Noise

* Hashing/HMAC algorithm -> Blake2/prefix-MAC or KangarooTwelve/KMAC

* Fingerprint -> TupleHash

* key derivation -> HKDF or SHAKE or BLAKE2X

And of course for each of these items, if a NaCL/libsodium solution already exist, just use it.

Cryptography Engineering [0] is a great book that covers key topics in cryptography with a focus on best practices for implementors and system/protocol designers.

Matthew Green's blog, A Few Thoughts on Cryptographic Engineering [1], has a wealth of interesting posts that are often aimed at explaining cryptography to a "technical but non-cryptographer" audience, and tend to be motivated by recent events in security/cryptography news.

[0]: https://www.amazon.com/Cryptography-Engineering-Principles-P... [1]: https://blog.cryptographyengineering.com/

The IT Security StackExchange website contains lots of information which is generally kept reasonably up to date. For example a TLS answer might be a bit old and not list last week's attack, but if something turns incorrect it will often be edited.

https://security.stackexchange.com

OWASP has some nice guidelines on a lot of topics, including storing passwords.

Start at https://www.owasp.org/index.php/Password_Storage_Cheat_Sheet

Agree with this, except I often find OWASP hard to navigate or know what's still relevant. Plenty of old projects linger about. They try to flag projects but still troubling.

The golden rule about storing a password is to not store a password... I can't wait till SQRL takes off

It won't. See http://security.blogoverflow.com/2013/10/debunking-sqrl/ for a myriad of reasons.

I've also come to realize that one should take everything that SG says with a large table spoon of salt.

> The proposed SQRL scheme derives all application specific keys from a single master key. This essentially provides a single juicy target for attackers to go after.

That sounds like the same problem password managers have. And yet they are still recommended over (re-)using your own passwords for each website.

For reference: https://www.grc.com/sqrl/sqrl.htm

I argue that one-time password with a secure MFA implementation is essentially the best viable solution.

Is that at all likely? Looks like SQRL was published in 2013... and this is the first I've heard of it.

Quick sites:

* PyCon Crypto 101 - https://www.crypto101.io/ (and if you use Python, please use Cryptography library for encryption/decryption please, Python built-in provides sha and hmac already though, and please adopt your framework's security implementation whenever possible).

* Mozilla Web Security Guidelines - https://wiki.mozilla.org/Security/Guidelines/Web_Security

* Mozilla Secure Coding Guideline - https://wiki.mozilla.org/WebAppSec/Secure_Coding_Guidelines

* Mozilla Server Side TLS - https://wiki.mozilla.org/Security/Server_Side_TLS

* Mozilla Intro to Cryptography (slide: https://april.github.io/crypto-presentation video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bg32spD2mB0)

* Mozilla Web wiki - https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web (understand CORS, Cookies, CSP, etc)

* Google's course on security - https://google-gruyere.appspot.com/ (original course page has been taken down by Google already)

Book recommendations:

* The Web Application Hacker's Handbook

* The Tangled Web: A Guide to Securing Modern Web Applications (written by the famous Michał Zalewski working at Google, and lately known for developing the American Fuzzy Loop AFL which has been used for uncovering many new CVE bugs).

* Hacking: The Next Generation

* Securing DevOps (to be released soon)

Publications:

* USENIX - https://www.usenix.org/ (tons of free high quality conference talks, I like USENIX over ACM)

* Real World Crypto

Getting real

* Go find bug bounty program out there, many well-written posts how one discovered bugs

* Follow a bunch of security engineers / security-minded folks on Twitter (e.g. @matthew_d_green would be a good start)

OWASP is a great reference, you read it as an index page. But like others have pointed out, the Wiki is often outdated, but concepts almost always remain the same. Use multiple resources before implementing a solution, and never just copy and paste solution posted by others on Stackoverflow. Sorry for so many Mozilla stuff definitely there's some bias from me but I trust folks running the sec team there.

Not necessarily best practices, but I recommend the Matasano Crypto Challenges to basically everyone. I make all of the developers on our team do them too:

http://cryptopals.com

Those challenges teach vulnerabilities in old, low level cryptographic primitives. As much as I enjoyed those challenges, they are not a good place to start for a developer trying to build a secure application.

OWASP (non-profit)

https://www.owasp.org/

NIST (government)

https://www.nist.gov/publications/

FYI I think you're getting downvoted because NIST is known to have recommended a pseudo-random number generation algorithm that is believed to have been intentionally designed with a backdoor [1], presumably by some US 3 letter agency.

OWASP seems like a decent source for learning about security topics at a high level (particularly web app security).

[1]http://dualec.org/

I didn't follow that discussion closely, so I will avoid the argument here on that subject. Overall, NIST is a good resource for comparison. If you work with government, enterprise security, or compliance, you want to go through NIST. If you have spare time I recommend read https://beta.csrc.nist.gov/publications.

NIST is also responsible for running https://nvd.nist.gov/ which is a great asset for finding CVE.

A good guide for password hashing is https://paragonie.com/blog/2016/02/how-safely-store-password... . I think your codehale link is out of date since it's from 2010.

Not bad, but I found this questionable:

> The other Password Hashing Competition finalists (Catena, Lyra2, Makwa, and yescrypt)

These were promoted above PBKDF2; algorithms with few implementations. PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA-512 with sufficient iterations is typically robust, and has been scrutinized.

I personally prefer scrypt, but in lieu of a solid scrypt or bcrypt lib I wouldn't hesitate to lean on PBKDF2 over the others.

Argon2i was in the same boat but being in libsodium went a long way to reinforcing trust, although Argon2i and Argon2d should really have had distinct names.

The page gives solid rationale against PBKDF2:

Although PBKDF2 is more widely available than bcrypt or scrypt, it doesn't offer the GPU resistance that we need from a password hashing function. If you must use PBKDF2, make sure you use at least 100,000 iterations and a SHA2 family hash function.

To reiterate: PBKDF2 can still be secure. It's the least secure of the acceptable password hashing algorithms on this page, so we aren't going to provide any example code.

