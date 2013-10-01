|
|Ask HN: Current Crypto Best Practices
|For a run-of-the-mill programmer, where are some places that I can look for crypto best practices? Eg. For storing passwords, Coda Hale's https://codahale.com/how-to-safely-store-a-password/ looks like it is still relevant, but how do I know that?
I know that cperciva and tptacek are some go-to people on HN, but where can I point other non-HN readers?
The course is free and takes 6 weeks long, and is very interesting if you had never dwelled too deep into security or crypto. There's also a new cryptography class that will be available in September of 2017 - https://www.coursera.org/learn/crypto2.
