I can't imagine that a dolphin can throw an octopus leg at more than 15-20 mph, and at that kind of speed I wouldn't imagine damage to a soft bodied creature.
I would imagine a better technique to be to leave the octopus legs for 10 minutes for lack of bloodflow to kill it. Wonder why they don't do that? Too hard to defend a bleeding morsel of food from other predators?
maybe it's just they like the taste? it's not like we don't go out of our own way to find some delicacies just because we are in the mood for them.
I know anthropomorphizing animals is a no-no these days, but trying to explain everything based on "nutritional value" seems a bit narrow minded...
Best line from the article :D
Super dangerous and only possible when working together.
Perhaps one day, thousands of years from now, technologically advanced dolphins will one day watch us doing the same thing again, and they will have a similar article about us!
