Scientists capture video of dolphins risking death to eat octopus (arstechnica.com)
19 points by shawndumas 1 hour ago | 8 comments





It seems surprising that an octopus leg hitting the oceans surface 15 times kills it.

I can't imagine that a dolphin can throw an octopus leg at more than 15-20 mph, and at that kind of speed I wouldn't imagine damage to a soft bodied creature.

I would imagine a better technique to be to leave the octopus legs for 10 minutes for lack of bloodflow to kill it. Wonder why they don't do that? Too hard to defend a bleeding morsel of food from other predators?

You try doing that, eat it, and see what happens

> It's still unclear why dolphins are willing to risk so much for such a small meal.

maybe it's just they like the taste? it's not like we don't go out of our own way to find some delicacies just because we are in the mood for them.

I know anthropomorphizing animals is a no-no these days, but trying to explain everything based on "nutritional value" seems a bit narrow minded...

Perhaps the nutritional value is why it tastes good to them from an evolutionary standpoint.

Why is it a "no-no these days"?

>Sprogis and colleagues muse that the nutritional value of an octopus must be "substantial." Or, as marine biologist Holly Bik points out at Deep Sea News, maybe it's just that "dolphins are a$$holes."

Best line from the article :D

or the worst line

This makes me think of primitive humans working together to kill large animals for food.

Super dangerous and only possible when working together.

Perhaps one day, thousands of years from now, technologically advanced dolphins will one day watch us doing the same thing again, and they will have a similar article about us!

