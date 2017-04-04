Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Quake Champions – Raw Gameplay Trailer [video] (venturebeat.com)
33 points by tadasv 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 16 comments | favorite





Quake Champions is a complete bastardization of the franchise, and an attempt by Bethesda to revitalize the Quake IP with increasingly familiar Overwatch / Paladins / TF2 formula.

Will the game be fun? Probably. But I doubt you will see more than 50,000 peak concurrent players, and I doubt QC will be anything but a blip on Quake's timeline.

The ethos of Arena FPS has been abandoned by Bethesda. The community has been begging for Bethesda to remaster Quake Live with a modern UI and modern matchmaking. It took 4+ years to implement a party system, so you could join games with friends. The state they left Quake Live in is such a disappointment, especially considering its potential in eSports. How they came to the conclusion that it was the gameplay or the graphics stopping people from trying Quake Live is beyond me. People want lobbies, ranks, matchmaking options beyond quick play, etc.

The demand for photorealism over high visibility has had an unattended consequence in relying on game engines that are frankly too easy to cheat in competitive multiplayer. Even if QC became popular, it would be plagued by the same fundamental client trust issues that CSGO has. I would be very surprised if this game maintained any sort of following through 2018. QC is a serious misstep, especially when it offers nothing but brooding backdrops to compete with Overwatch, which is already a very good contender in the mass-market Arena FPS world.

/r/Diabotical gives me some hope. Reflex has quickly established itself as the replacement game for CPMA diehards. But real Arena FPS has not figured out a way to break into the mass market, and probably never will.

reply


Quake Live community was thriving during 2008. Then starcraft II came out and it died out. I really miss it. I tried playing again, but they 1) dropped linux support (WTF?) 2) reimplemented game physics (WHY??) 3) added auto strafe jumping ???

so many idiotic choices. I don't get it. Oh well, back to playing Quake III at LAN parties with friends I guess.

reply


I'm glad they've gone back to a relatively clean and legible environment design and aesthetic. Some of the environments in Doom 2016 are really hard to look at, and consequently hard to play competitively because they devolve into a mist of brown/red details that obscure both the level geometry and other players.

reply


I hope the UI is customization - there was a lot of stuff going on there that made it distracting. The more they are releasing the less I am worried about it so far, excited!

reply


Looks like actual Quake. Well done on that. Not sure why it needed a re-release?

reply


Unfortunately I think it needed a re-release to infuse some more players into the game. Game is really not well populated, especially at lower skill levels

reply


Gameplay looks similar (READ: identical) to Q3:TA, but an updated release would put new blood into it.

Doom 4's multiplayer was kind of lackluster, but a new Q3A should be great.

reply


Q3 or Quake Live? i've spend quite a few (hundred) hours in Q3 + CPMA...

reply


What's the difference? I remember Quake Live as being Q3A with matchmaking, though I've only played a tiny bit of it.

reply


Q3 had lots of mods and different types of player run servers. Quake Live also got 'balance' changes that Q3 didn't get (like changes to LG/Rail damage)

reply


Wasn't Quake Live just a recompiled Q3:TA anyway?

reply


yes initially then they started balancing and tweaking stuff.

reply


Looking forward to it! I hope they also publish a CPMA mod! <3 :)

reply


Me too.

It sounds like CPMA's creator arQon hasn't been heard from in a few years, but the source code is held by at least one or two other people[0].

http://www.esreality.com/post/2839396/to-arqon-cpma-sources/...

reply


It will be interesting to see how it compares with new UT, that's free and available to open beta long ago.

reply


does it R41LZ?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: