If you can have a designer draw up the basic design, then you can one-by-one take the shards & put them into place with CSS. From there you can set up some animations on specific shards to make it seem like everything's moving together. From there, you basically have one animal. It'd be time-consuming, but would work.
The css selector for a particular animal's shards start with a `.<animal>` class selector, so that you change the animal class in a parent and all the shards move into place.
It looks like they're still using some javascript to set "states", which seem to trigger animations. I'm honestly not sure why they decided to do that rather than just using keyframes with animations, though I imagine that it may have been that animations were firing before the transition between animals finished, which would have caused a little bit of weirdness.
We learned how to create animations, how to render 3D models, how to do videos editing, how to do web front-end (advanced css + js), how to do backend web programming and how to create native apps.
It's a lot easier to be good at css when you actually learn it from teachers.
Ha, I found it. Thanks Internet Archive.
http://web.archive.org/web/20061230155412/http://www.billybu...
Not sure how it was accomplished, but is another very nice touch to an impressive display.
Would love to hear the story behind its development. That kinda CSS would be pretty tedious to write.
Edit: the presentation itself is impressive, even with unexpected content
