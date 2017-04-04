Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Hackathon hustlers who make a living from corporate coding contests (bloomberg.com)
I know a guy who is great at winning hackathons. He doesn't make a living off it, but has definitely made at least 100k in the past few years (divided across his team, however). I entered my first hackathon last year, and it was one he was attending.

It was really disappointing. Maybe it was just that specific hackathon? I knew "the pitch" was a big part of winning, but didn't expect it to be 99%. A few teams built some actual cool and functioning things in 24 hours. Ours was the only app with a real demo you could visit/download, rather than it only working locally on the dev's machine. But the only teams that reached the finals were the ones with great speakers and a good idea, even if it wasn't functional at all.

The guy I know ended up winning the first prize at that event. His team had an amazing idea and a great pitch, but their "app" was a powerpoint presentation, and a couple static HTML pages that faked a dynamic user flow. It worked as long as you clicked the correct image map area, and entered values into text boxes that matched what was hard-coded into the next page.

I had fun with my team and made new friends, but it was really discouraging to lose a "hackathon" mostly because the other team had better speakers and not for technical reasons. I guess I prefer game jams, no qualms about marketability or a pitch with empty promises. Maybe it's because game jams usually don't have financial prizes aside for the exposure?

I've helped organizing the last two editions of the FIESP Hackathon in Sao Paulo, Brazil. It is a big event for Latin America standards: 3 days, 40 teams of 5 hackers (200 contestants total).

My pet peeve was always make the event more about "the hacker experience" and less about "the best PPT wins".

Things we did:

* PPT-free event: a team must show something working.

* Startup teams trying to pitch an already working product were kicked out.

* Each team must name one PR member, mentors and other staff should not interrupt anyone except this PR guy.

* Ingenuity and implementation completeness were the main criteria (the least mockups the better).

* Zero tolerance for antisocial behavior.

We strive a lot do make sure "the best hack" wins.

I think the big difference can be seen across two types of hackathons: ones that are corporate-sponsered, with corporations offering massive prizes and startup funding for people with "fresh, hip disruptive ideas leveraging their cool web tech", versus small ones that are about creating something neat and showing it to others. Of course, this is a gradient, and things are not black-and-white here.

A lot of small local game jams fall closer to the second category there. I think you are right that financial stakes affects the attitude of the hackathon.

The trick is realizing the sponsors incentives -- they don't actually want the code you wrote in a weekend. If it's recruiting, they're looking for people to hire. If it's devrel, they're looking for people to sell their SaaS to.

They may not want the code, but they do want evidence that you can actually code. Hackathons are meant to find developers, not salespeople. So picking a team that didn't actually build something real as the winner seems like a rather bad idea.

I've had similar experiences at some hackathon events. The local Startup Weekend event a few years ago was similar, but in some ways that is more predictably skewed to who can give the best pitch, so that one didn't rub me quite so bad.

Along the same lines, there were a few local meetups where people were going to plan some ideas for innovative uses for public data sets, and what kind of data we should try and get released from the city & county. The whole thing ended up getting de-railed by non-tech "thought leader in a turtleneck" consultant types giving their personal pitches to market their brand, and nothing solid came out of that. Those who were interested in building something formed a separate group and went their own way.

At the risk of sounding like a delicate snowflake, I would really enjoy more "tech events for people who really want to get their hands dirty".

In NYC, there was a hackathon I attended a few years ago where everyone got the same problems (forget what it was called - comedy hackathon maybe?). It was about who could solve it fastest (or at all). Each problem was time-boxed, to be done in a short session, and as a team. They even had games (like Golden Eye) and other crazy social stuff (go out to 5 strangers at lunch time and make them say a binary string on video). We need more pure-tech fun hackathons like that IMHO.

Hacker Olympics! The organizer for it moved to San Diego and the event moved with him sadly :(

Yup! That was it!!

That's disappointing to hear. I was considering attending some hackathons locally and was looking forward to the technical aspect of it all. I suppose the prize money incentivizes people who are more focused on "playing the game" for a profit.

I've had similar experiences. At one "hackathon" I went to in Chicago, the winners made a powerpoint of a Coke vending machine with NFC payment...

At my first hackathon I had entirely opposite experience. Though it was not less disappointing.

Most of the teams came with something pre-made and tried to fit it to the theme of the event. And one team was pitching their startup. Of course all of them were good at pitching, but implementation-wise they were ahead of "hackers" too even not touching their keyboards...

Reminds me of my friends' nightmare experience at the SF girls-only hackathon.

My friends are both pretty darn good software engineers, and went to pick up some other floaters to build a team there. They got a project manager, who they tasked with finding them more engineers. Project manager comes back.... with 2 more project managers. So with their team of 2 engineers and 3 project managers they got very little product done.

I think events like this shouldn't be called "Hackathons." Maybe "Pitch Events" or something. If you can win without writing a single line of code (which I have seen at two SF "hackathons") it should not be a hackathon.

Kinda like real life.

I won a hackathon at work once with a mostly faked out app. It was still a neat idea, we just ran out of time to do more.

I’ve participated in three hackathons in Puerto Rico and have the same experience. My advice is to just go for the sponsor challenges.

Apparently marketing always wins, even at hackathons! :(

yeah that was my experience with a few hackathons too, it wasn't at all what I expected. And a powerpoint presentation with static HTML pages got a prize in that one as well.

I usually go to get in the zone with some new technologies around like minded people, and not really about the theme of the hackathon itself. A lot of hackathons have tons of tertiary prizes and networking opportunities.

Unlike other places with a tech scene, Silicon Valley has an industry that caters to unskilled and wannabe programmers that aren't currently into programming at all. Hackathons, Meetups and the coding schools are at the center of that. So you shouldn't expect actual deep technology discussions at those particular things, you will be underwhelmed.

I hope the article is exaggerated. The way they are described here, these hackathons appear to be little microcosms of everything currently wrong with MVP-obsessed Silicon Valley. Let's round up a bunch of early-twentysomethings, feed them junk food, see what they can cobble together without sleep in 48 hours and reward the shiniest turd that plops out with the leftover pocket change from marketing's budget.

Where is the engineering rigor? Where is the quality assurance? Are all the edge cases handled? Security review / penetration testing? What is the performance when you serve 10K users simultaneously? Can one actually build a business out of the "product" of a hackathon, or does it basically need to be thrown away and re-architected properly? Is it even a goal to build something viable, or is it the whole event simply a way to spend corporate marketing money on buzz?

Hackathons rarely need to deal with such rigor. I've participated in quite a few and the it all boils down to understanding the judging metrics (and personalities), the bite-size tangible demo, and the marketing pitch. If you have a team that does that well, winning becomes an achievable and repeatable end result.

These people wouldn't be living on hackathon prize money if they could actually build viable products in a few days.

The idea of jurors about viability has nothing to do with reality. In fact many unicorns did very poorly at hackathons.

I for one would totally bash something like AirBnB: who would lease a bedroom in his house to a complete stranger from the internet, are you crazy?

Hackathon projects aren't intended to be production applications. (unless people cheat and do most of the work beforehand, and use the hackathon as a soft launch with exposure)

>The way they are described here, these hackathons appear to be little microcosms of everything currently wrong with MVP-obsessed Silicon Valley.

They're a direct descendant of that ecosystem, which is designed --at least in part-- to take advantage of youngster's naivete. How many times has SV told us that ideas don't matter, that you need to hustle? These hackathons find those willing to put in the most work for little gain, besides "industry stature".

That said, on an individual level, I quite enjoy the scene.

There's such a thing as a 'prototype' and generally they are are meant to be thrown away. Software Engineering 101. They're meant to explore problem spaces, not be final solutions.

At work we call it "the jquery stage."

Who was that TopCoder guy who went to Sun's contest at JavaOne one year and cleaned house? Was his name JonMac? I think it's this guy:

http://www.chron.com/news/houston-texas/article/College-stud...

I was part of a startup that put on a hackathon with a 10K first prize many, many years ago. We had a group of presenters who had a polished product and were looking to put our API/whatever into their product so that they could be eligible for the prize, and you could tell that this was all that they did.

I also know that there's a group of people who attend as many hackathons as possible in the bay area for no other reason than living is expensive, and there is generally free food at the hackathons.

Honestly, I'd be a part of one of these again in a heartbeat -- the hours were crazy, but, it was a great way to get your developers, your API consumers, and everyone else in the same room, to validate if it will burst/scale up, and you can solve a lot of really interesting challenges that weekend.

The subject of the article (Ma) added an additional comment on Facebook: https://facebook.com/groups/759985267390294?view=permalink&i...

> "It was easy to see hackathons with 50k plus prizes 2 years ago. Now days some of them only offer Alexa as prizes. The college kids will do it regardless since they don't have other stuff to do, but once you get a job that is a bit too much work for very little gain."

This reminds me a few years back when Greylock hosted a hackathon with an unintentionally ironic prize of a "Hacker Cash-omatic": http://valleywag.gawker.com/hackathon-accidentally-picks-per...

The same hackathon now offers $10k for first place, round trip airfare for second place...and Myo Armbands for 3rd.

I guess by the time the media finds out and publishes an article about an interesting way to make money, it's probably too late to make a lot of money off of it.

See: bitcoin

Not true. You can still make good money working as a software developer, and the media has already discovered it.

(But perhaps, it's not interesting?)

Ya I feel so stupid for buying I to the Bitcoin hype at $60.

I bought some at $10. I made money, but I would have made a ton more if I'd bought in at $0.10.

All things revert to the mean.

> Things that can't go on forever, don't.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Herbert_Stein

Hackathons are great. You don't really see the 50k prizes anymore, but hacking​ away for a weekend and maybe getting a drone or some API credits is good fun for me. I get another project on my resume, make some new friends, potentially get a win on my resume, and spend the weekend playing with new APIs instead of derping around watching Vikings or some shit.

Hackathon programmers remind me of tourney knights in the Dunk and Egg novellas by George RR Martin. They serve no lord and don't fight in real battles. Instead, they make their living from prize money earned jousting in tourneys.

I competed in one that EMC posted about 6 years ago. we got 2nd place, because the social voting side of things tipped the scales in favor of the winning team. I still ended up getting a free trip to Las Vegas to their next conference out of it.

I came across an article recently (can't find the link), where they talk about these "Hackathon Hustlers" not being welcome to hackathons. The argument companies make is that these people are not the target audience for hackathons and hence are viewed as unwelcome gate crashers.

They should just have a rule that you can't win a prize above a certain level if you've won another hackathon prize in the past N months.

