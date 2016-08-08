Old attitudes from when food was scarce will pervade for a few years to come until populations come to terms with food security. In times past many food items like Guinness and Lucozade were recommended for health benefits. I suspect they were more of a justification for people to spend money on extra food items because if you are on a calorie deficient diet due to a lack of money and feeling fatigued, of course an extra 500 calories of fizzy drink is going to pick you up. In westernised worlds this is no longer the case and we need to make a more informed decision about our diets.
So yes it is sugar, but 'sugar' as in sucrose, which is glucose and fructose.
Malted beverages, sugary cereal, refined-flour cookies, take-away pizzas and of course, the great big marketing machine - the sodas. All of them meet this criteria and I don't consider any of these healthy.
I recently read a science fiction story that described a near-future society in which the space race is restarted following the discovery of an alien drone ship. It describes the situation [1]:
> With rumours abounding that several South American nations are in talks to form their own unified space agency, not to mention the fledgling private endeavours of Virgin, Red Bull, Mitsubishi, Google and BAE Systems, It seems that the second Space Race has begun in earnest.
Red Bull does seem a little out of place in that list, but not much. Why is it that an energy drink company spends SO MUCH on advertising that this isn't all that incongruous?
They're also attached as my sibling comment notes to Felix Baumgartner's space jump. Not to mention such diverse activites as snowboarding, mountain biking, freestyle motocross, ice cross downhill, skiing and BMX events. Cliff diving. Soapbox races. Flugtag. F1. E-sports. Stock Cars. Rallycross. Association football. Sailing. Being at the forefront of these industries is not normal for eg. Horlicks.
They manufacture energy drinks, but they're at home in the above industries. How weird is that?
are a few of the domestic ones I've worked with over the years.
Here's a list of all the official California Agricultural Marketing Programs[3]
Speaking of foreign avocados, in addition to Mexico, Chile grows and exports a lot to the US. Of of their interesting arguments is that being in the Southern Hemisphere, their crop is counter-seasonal to our domestic avos. http://avocadosfromchile.org
Australian readers can probably hear that Coles announcer voice in the heads right now.
Does this heuristic only apply if its a standalone advertisement?
That would cut out bananas, mangos, avocados, pistachios, every mainstream meat, eggs, dairy and water (both bottled and tap).
I feel these are as bad or even worse than medical bribes that makes doctor give excess meds (and the companies get fined billions of dollars) given the sheer number of people affected.
'"Horlicks is a brand with a huge heritage," says Steve Davies, its marketing director in the UK. "But the product had quite an ageing profile - the core of our drinkers were over 60 years old - so the market was very slowly declining."' [1] (from 2005)
'Horlicks and Ovaltine tick along, but are generally sold to older people.' [2]
British children are more likely to drink milk at bedtime, perhaps flavoured with chocolate or Nesquik powder.
When our daughter was born, we spoke to a lactation consultant who explained how infants wean away from breast milk naturally. She explained that it's not cow's milk that has a similar taste to breast milk, but it's bananas.
We also get bombarded with ads "If kids need to get sufficient calcium and Vitamin D, they need to drink cow's milk". I'm not sure how valid this argument this is.
It is also one of the few non-sugary examples of a kids drink so I'm quite keen on it.
I liked it when I was young.
You haven't looked very hard, then. My 2 year old loves milk and requests it so much that we're actively trying to get her to drink less (and more water). All my friends who have kids in the same rough age bracket report that their kids ask for milk, too.
I have been extremely lactose intolerant since childhood, so those forced milk-drinking episodes were traumatic.
These days I get my calcium from dark leafy greens, sardines, and tofu. I get my vitamin D from sunlight and an easily absorbable vitamin supplement.
I think this has more to do with 'common knowledge' of what's healthy.
It's also certainly better to have your kid drinking milk, over sugar waters, like sodas, most fruit juices...
You'll be surprised how deep the rabbit hole goes. Horlicks is heavily marketed and distributed by its owner Glaxo Smith Kline (GSK). What is less well known about GSK is its kickback and corruption network throughout India and Asia. Doctors/nurses/hospital admins would get kickbacks in the form of lunches, dinners, entertainment, trips, conferences, gifts. In China, GSK was fined $500 mil for corrupting doctors. http://www.bbc.com/news/business-29274822
That seems interesting. I'd be interested to know whether that's true and for which specific countries. How much of it is powerful MNCs utilizing their power to put the right politician/legislator in place, similar to how lobbying works in the US.
I'm also surprised you use the strong words "overlook" and "fact". I wonder if you're perhaps confusing hollywood portrayal of Asia/Africa/developing countries for reality. I see that mistake made often by people who have not spent significant time overseas or have chosen to live purely in an expat bubble.
> You might not be aware that in a country like China it is common for foreign companies to be penalized for "corruption" that is widely known to be standard fare in local industry.
I'm quite familiar with China. What you're saying maybe partially true but just like the USA, it's lobbying, not direct corruption. Calling it "standard fare" "corruption" would be equivalent to calling American business/lobbying industry as the same. In much the same way that you wouldn't call Boeing/McDonald Douglas/steel industry/coal industry lobbying as corruption. If I'm mistaken, could you please give a specific instance with the facts you're referring to.
Still better than one of the nurses who eventually showed up at our house with a bunch of Amway products.
Are they, and is it?
I tried it once and didn't like it, but I've always bucketed it with hot chocolate. I've certainly never had or heard it associated with improving health.
I have reservations about people who think they should survive on it, but if they're going down that road anyway this seems like a safe choice.
Though even as a kid my family pediatrician recommended coffee with milk over Horlicks/Complan, can't thank her enough for that :) .
As a child i read the James Herriot memoirs (all things bright and beautiful, etc..), in which he waxes rhapsodic about the restorative powers and deliciousness of Bovril.
I had no idea what it was, so I was free to invent my own idea of what it might taste like, or be, or consist of.
When i discovered he was so happy about diluted beef stock, i was more than a little let down.
Beef tea isn't to everyone's taste. I wonder how they'd react if given the chevril variant?
Also, Bovril is one of the only products to have the Pope in its marketing.
Imagine my reaction when what I thought was hot chocolate, was instead hot beef extract.
The chocolate bar is just crap mass-produced Turkish delight wrapped in chocolate. I agree it's not very pleasant, but I don't know what else one could expect.
But why the choice of Turkish delight? A combination of status-signalling and unavailability [1] (post-WW2 sugar-rationing was still in effect when the book was written).
Turkish Delight was /Is a common UK Christmas time treat.
(I'm British, so if it's something completely normal in Britain I might not have noticed. But I don't eat stale bread...)
Snark aside, though, I could drink salty, savoury hot drinks all day long.
If it's some kind of mass produced stock though, it's probably not better than salt water.
It's basically marmite for drinking.
> "In fact, many of the areas that will generate the most growth in future are currently unfamiliar in the West, according to management consultancy McKinsey."
Given that more and more of the co's in YC's recent batches are exclusively India focused, I am definitely on board with the next big unicorn being born in India and China right now.
A few years back I was on a geology expedition in western Tibet, and we left the unpopulated valley we'd been in for several weeks and headed a few hours farther west for supplies, where our Dongfeng driver thought there was a town. There was, sort of, so we went to the little store to get some coffee and any other nonperishables.
At the market, they had never heard of coffee. But they had Redbull, so we got that instead.
- Horlicks is a form of gruel, but they don't use the term in their marketing because of the negative connotations from Dickens.
- Horlicks was supposedly invented to make milk easier to digest for the lactose intolerant. I have no idea if there is a sound scientific basis for that, but the fact it's no longer marketed that way suggests not.
Also, the uses mentioned in TFA both make sense. Horlicks is just milk with added malt, both of which are full of calories (good in the morning[1]) and caffeine free (good in the evening). Milk also contains small amounts of melatonin and tryptophan, both of which promote sleep, but the amounts are so small the effect is negligible.
[1] There seems to be some evidence that a high carbohydrate breakfast is not a good thing at all, so don't take this as a recommendation.
The title has changed now, to remove the "clickbait" I guess. Bit of a shame, I enjoyed the guessing game...
My mother, to this day, insists that the reason I'm slightly taller than my parents and my sister is not, is having Complan as a kid.
http://www.complan.com/
Ovaltine used to have a radio kids club - though that was before my time...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ovaltineys
"At games and sports we're more than keen,
Mo merrier children could be seen,
Because we all drink Ovaltine,"
I always thought it was odd that two such similar drinks were marketed in such contrary ways. Horlicks to make your sleep and Ovaltine to give you energy. Perhaps that was the point at which I realised marketeers weren't always scientific in their advice :(
[0] http://www.campaignlive.co.uk/article/ovaltine-target-younge...
Growing up in the US in the 1990s it was marketed as chocolate milk with vitamins (so therefore good for your kids).
(link to image of ovaltine jar)
However it brings up a funny story: the original name is Ovomaltine, not Ovaltine, referring to the egg (ovum) and malt ingredients (I think there's no eggs inside anymore). But there was a typo in the trademark application for UK early on, and the name stood like that.
It's still Ovomaltine in Italy, for example.
Now, on Wikipedia there is no source for this story, and it might be possible that they decided to change the name for easier pronunciation in English, or because the connection ovum->egg was difficult anyway, or other unknown reasons, but I want to believe the first version anyway.
The third way is to recognize that it is essentially milk, and milk has been consumed both before bed and upon waking millennia before modern marketing.
Seems to me they could do with more marketing, any marketing.
Nothing dainty about what happens when you put scones, cream, and jam in front of a bunch of kids.