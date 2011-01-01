Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Scala interview questions (pedrorijo.com)
25 points by sconxu 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





Related: The levels of Scala knowledge, according to Martin Odersky[1]

[1] http://www.scala-lang.org/old/node/8610

reply 


  > Level A2: Intermediate application programmer
  > [...]
  > - XML literals
nope nope nope nope

I'm sorry; I really want to like novel languages, strongly typed language, portable languages, and a bunch of other boxes that scala does check. But stuff like this... what?

This may be my most reddit-worthy comment in the history of Hacker News, but sometimes you see a spade, and you just have to call it a spade. Scala has the most utterly bizarre priorities.

reply


> Scala has the most utterly bizarre priorities.

This is from 2011, and in any case represents knowledge of Scala as it is, not Scala's priorities. In 2012, Odersky, discussing Scala's​ priorities going forward, pointed to XML literals as a language feature to ax for Scala 3, moving XML handling to libraries.

https://groups.google.com/forum/m/#!topic/scala-language/PV4...

reply


Is this bizarre, or do a lot of systems work with xml, like rendering HTML pages or reading a legacy api? Is this that different a feature than JSX in react? I am not a scala developer but this seems not out of place for a language that powers web servers.

reply


A lot of systems work with a lot of things. The question is what belongs in the compiler and core language, and why it's taking up time in my compile step -- this latter question being particularly fair game in the Scala ecosystem, with its almost-legendarily slow compile times.

A tool to check that my XML is valid: great! Yes, please! Great; but that's not a language's job.

Write a tool for it and invoke it in another step in your build process. Call it a linter because that's what it is: a linter is a process that checks other documents for correctness.

Type inference for a language and XML grammar checking don't belong in the same process; they just don't. Only sadness and wasted (human, and machine alike) time can come of it.

reply


Question two is outdated for Scala 2.12, a trait might be compatible with Java (but doesn't need to)

reply




