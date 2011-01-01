[1] http://www.scala-lang.org/old/node/8610
> Level A2: Intermediate application programmer
> - XML literals
I'm sorry; I really want to like novel languages, strongly typed language, portable languages, and a bunch of other boxes that scala does check. But stuff like this... what?
This may be my most reddit-worthy comment in the history of Hacker News, but sometimes you see a spade, and you just have to call it a spade. Scala has the most utterly bizarre priorities.
This is from 2011, and in any case represents knowledge of Scala as it is, not Scala's priorities. In 2012, Odersky, discussing Scala's priorities going forward, pointed to XML literals as a language feature to ax for Scala 3, moving XML handling to libraries.
https://groups.google.com/forum/m/#!topic/scala-language/PV4...
A tool to check that my XML is valid: great! Yes, please! Great; but that's not a language's job.
Write a tool for it and invoke it in another step in your build process. Call it a linter because that's what it is: a linter is a process that checks other documents for correctness.
Type inference for a language and XML grammar checking don't belong in the same process; they just don't. Only sadness and wasted (human, and machine alike) time can come of it.
